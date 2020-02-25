Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and guests look at the significant impact coronavirus is having on stock markets here in New Zealand and around the world. '

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture takes a swipe at the Aussie banks plus he talks about coronavirus, drought and agricultural field days.

Nathan Penny:

We ask ASB's rural economist if the Aussie banks are indeed 'fair-weather friends' plus we look at the fallout from tumbling world markets and what that could mean for New Zealand's Primary Sector.

Sarah von Dadelszen:

Is a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and a Ballance director who takes a positive view on the drought and coronavirus, plus we preview the 2020 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Doug Avery:

Marlborough's Resilient Farmer, a man who's been there and done that, offers some sage advice for farmers battling drought.

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features the Fieldays chief executive, and a Fieldays board member who dabbles in drugs for his day job as GM for the Coromandel and Waikato Drug Detection Agency.

