Today on The Country, Rowena and Lashes enlightened everyone as to Jamie's misfortune (temper) on the golf course on Thursday night, which has most likely resulted in a broken toe.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says while meaningful rain is some way away, the drought could be broken by "a thousand cuts".

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesman says water will be the currency of success in the 21st century and the ability to store it will be a key infrastructural necessity if we are to leverage the value of it over the next few decades.



Trish Rankin:

The 2019 Dairy Woman of the Year looks back on her on her prize-winning Harvard scholarship stint and encourages other women to enter at www.dwn.co.nz/dwoty with nominations closing on April 3.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager updates returns from a red meat market that is battling the double-whammy of coronavirus and drought.

Steve Hollander:

We continue the countdown to the Norwood Rural Sports Awards and the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games, coming up in Palmerston North on March 13-15.