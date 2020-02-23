Beef + Lamb NZ is undertaking a global study into regenerative agriculture.

The purpose was to understand its similarities and differences to New Zealand farming practices, the opportunities it might present for farmers.

Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming which seeks to engage conservation goals such as improving soil and water health and mitigating climate change.

The B+LNZ study would also seek a global consumer perspective to understand what potential there was for New Zealand's red meat exports to extract more value from sheep and beef products.

It would look at the market potential of regenerative agriculture; what it meant to experts and the wider industry as well as Government, consumer and expert perceptions of the industry.

"There is increasing interest in regenerative agriculture ... our farmers are asking us to lead in this space.

"This stems from the fact that there is lot of confusion around exactly what it is.

"For example, much of what is considered to be regenerative agriculture overseas is the natural way New Zealanders farm already, so a key piece of this study will be defining regenerative agriculture, benchmarking those definitions against farming in a New Zealand context and what opportunities there are for different farming practices to complement what we already do" B+LNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said.

The company aimed to release a final report by the end of 2020.