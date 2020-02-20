Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates 'Diamonds' singer Rihanna's 32nd birthday.

On with the show:

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms comments on the effects the double whammy of coronavirus and the drought are having on meat prices and processing capacity.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader makes his first appearance on The Country for 2020.



Richard Scheper:

We find Rabobank's Dutch-based dairy consultant in Melbourne for the Australian Dairy Conference and we discuss the forthcoming EU season which will start in March or April depending on the weather, including prices, margins and a production outlook.



Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market, where sheep, beef and horticulture properties are in good shape, but there is little or no interest in dairy farms.

Chris Russell:

We catch up with our Aussie correspondent at the Australian Dairy Conference in Melbourne to discuss bankruptcy for crayfishermen, tough times for kangaroo shooters and an American Presidential candidate foolishly dismissing farmers.