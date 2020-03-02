The members are young but their club - the Marton Young Farmers' Club - celebrates its 80th year this year.

One of the oldest Young Farmers Clubs in the country, it has survived many trials and tribulations that ended the life of other clubs.

Its 80th reunion is being hosted to coincide with New Zealand AgriFood Week in Palmerston North, with a formal dinner on March 14.

The two-day event will include a range of activities, as well as the formal evening featuring memorabilia, the Young Farmers' quiz and a debate between alumni and current members.

Advertisement

It will be hosted by 2013 FMG Young Farmer of the Year and Waikato MP Tim van de Molen.

Hundreds of people have been involved with the club over the decades, and a large number of attendees are expected from all over the country.

READ MORE:

• Marton Young Farmers go barking mad at first ever bark up event

• New interest in Young Farmers Club

• News briefs: Beach dig on Sunday, two hurt in crash, Marton event

• Agricultural journalist Samantha Tennent going to US after winning international award

Reunion organiser and club chairwoman Samantha Tennent says it's also a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the huge number of businesses, farmers and other Manawatū clubs which have been pillars of support over the 80 years.

"Marton has been an incredibly strong club throughout the decades," Tennent said.

"It's withstood many challenges which saw other small clubs fold and has really proved it has grit, resilience and passion for not just farming but also rural communities."

The Marton Young Farmers Club was formed on April 30, 1938, and started with just 24 members.

It began in the days when only men were allowed to be involved, and membership doubled within the first year.

Advertisement

However, during World War II every club across the country struggled. Men were sent into the New Zealand Defence Force, membership declined and the number of clubs across the country plummeted from 118 to just 72.

At least 40 Marton club members were on active service and at least five of them were killed in the war.

The club took a two-year recess in May 1942, after a meeting drew in just four members.

It came out of hibernation in June 1944, and membership increased.

Heading into 2020, there are 42 members and all look forward to celebrating the club's rich history.

"It's incredible just to think how many people have been involved with Marton Young Farmers over the years - it's such a tight knit community here," Tennent said.

"If you add up members, supporters, businesses, farmers, event organisers and vendors and everything else, there would just be thousands and thousands of people.

"The reunion is for everyone, not just past and present members, so we're really looking forward to seeing who comes out of the woodwork to reminisce and tell some great stories."

Tickets can be bought online from Eventbrite.