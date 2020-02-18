A member of the South Taranaki Young Farmers Club says he hopes this year will be the year he makes it to the grand finals.

Michael McCombs (27), a contract milker in Normanby, says it is great to make the regional finals again.

"I made it to the regional finals held in Wellington two years ago and the year previously I made it to the regionals held in Hāwera. I've never been through to the grand finals."

Michael, moved to Taranaki last year. Before moving to Taranaki, he was a contract milker in the Manawatū.

"I've moved around a lot for jobs. I've lived in Taranaki, Wellington and Wairarapa."

While Michael has been a member of the South Taranaki Young Farmers Club only since June 2019, he has been involved with Young Farmers for 10 years.

"I enjoy the networking side of Young Farmers. It's an easy way to meet people your age with similar interests to you."

Michael is also a volunteer fire fighter in Ōkaiawa.

"I've been a volunteer firefighter for five years, serving in Inglewood, Pātea, Levin and the Manawatū.

"I enjoy serving the community. All the Fire Brigades I've been involved with have been very welcoming."

■ FMG Taranaki/Manawatū Regional Final: TSB HUB, Hāwera February 22.