Young farmers are busy preparing for the 2020 Taranaki/Manawatū Young Farmer of the Year regional finals.

The regional finals, held in Hāwera, will have eight competitors completing theory and practical modules to secure their chance in the grand final.

There will also be Teen Ag and Agri Kids students competing, who have the chance to head to the grand final.

To get to the regional finals, competitors have to be an active member of a Young Farmers Club and take part in a district contest and skills day.

Advertisement

From there, competitors head to the district finals. Eighteen district finals are held all over the country.

The top competitors from each district final then make it through to the regional finals and then the grand final.

READ MORE:

• Taranaki/Manawatū Young Farmer of the Year named

• Sheep and beef farmer named Taranaki/Manawatū Young Farmer of the Year

• Turakina's Alex Field wins Taranaki-Manawatū FMG Young Farmer title in Whanganui

• Alex Field: Taranaki/Manawatū's Young Farmer of the Year finalist

As the competition goes on, the challenges get harder.

The grand final, to be held in Christchurch in July, is a two-day event.

The competition includes hands-on and technical elements such as projects, interviews and speeches on a topic given to competitors the day before.

The last challenge is a fast-paced quiz where the contestants have six rounds of agricultural and general knowledge questions.

* Taranaki/Manawatū Young Farmer of the Year regional finals: February 22, TSB HUB, Hāwera.