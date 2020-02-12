Nine Mile Station attracted about 25 buyers to its annual ram sale in Tarras last week.

Station manager Justin Willson said he and the property owner Gordon Lucas were delighted with the result.

"The top-priced ram was sold to Rusty Nevill, of Moa Creek, for $4600," Willson said.

"The average price was $2678 and 79 of the 80 rams up for sale were sold.

"We are really happy with the results. It was a beautiful day."

"We had three inches [7.5cm] of rain the day before so we couldn't ask for more."

The weather was good and buyers had a good chance to view rams during the Nine Mile Station's annual merino ram sale last week. Photo / Supplied

Lucas said they "couldn't help but be pleased with the outcome".

He said many clients bought rams to put over their half-breds to "fine up the flock".

"Many of our traditional buyers who come year after year had to work a bit harder for their tallies that they required," Lucas said.

Willson said the next step was to finish weaning and "watch them grow".