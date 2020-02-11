Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay tackled the big issues of the day with Damien O'Connor - coronavirus, floods and potential drought.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture addresses the big issues of the day - coronavirus, floods and droughts.
Steve Maharey:
Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice-Chancellor of Massey University who previews Manawatu's Agri-Food Investment Week (March 16-22) plus he ponders some unlikely political bedfellows.
Mitchel Hoare:
Jamie catches up with Waitomo sheep and beef farmer Mitchel Hoare, who has been named Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year.
Steve Hollander:
The founder of the NZ Rural Games talks about an exciting new innovation happening in the Palmerston North Square on Friday, March 13 - the Allflex Clash of the Colleges - where more than 140 teens from high schools around the lower North Island will compete at 22 modules to showcase their agrarian skills.
