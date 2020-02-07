This week on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Hayden Higgins for an update on New Zealand's wine and horticulture industry.

This week's top interviews were:

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesman discusses Simon Bridges' decision to rule out any deal with NZ First, what he sees as the big farming issues for this years' elections and pays tribute to Mike Moore.

Advertisement

Jeff Grant:

New Zealand's Red Meat Representative for the UK gives his impressions of how Brexit has been received in London where he's currently based, and what it could mean for New Zealand's red meat exports.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about weather events, coronavirus and Winston Peters.

Hayden Higgins:

Is a senior horticulture and wine analyst for Rabobank who comments on the bank's 2020 Agribusiness Outlook Report and the possible ramifications for the primary sector from the coronavirus outbreak.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association says coronavirus is taking a real toll on forestry sector.

Advertisement

Deane Carson:

Is an agribusiness farm consultant and Southland Rural Support Trust member who looks at the wash up and recovery from the big 2020 flood.