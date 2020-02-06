Dannevirke Community Board members were given an update on the water situation in Tararua at a meeting earlier this week.

Tararua District Council governance manager Richard Taylor said that after a spike in water usage, restrictions had been imposed and since then water levels had recovered a little.

"There have only been a few showers in the past week but there is no end in sight to the drought so the restrictions are still in place," Taylor said.

He said because of the council's agreement with Horizons, when water usage spikes the council must demonstrate that it is taking steps to reduce water usage under its water management plan.

"At this stage the system is coping so long as people conserve water and obey the restrictions."

Mayor Tracey Collis said the council has been sending out the message about the restrictions, but she is not sure much more could be done.

Board member Terry Hynes was concerned that people who were not on town water supply could face delays in purchasing water to fill their tanks.

"I believe the fire brigade is only delivering one tank of water per day. People need to be mindful that water is not going to come at the drop of a hat. They need to be proactive and conserve their tank water."

Meanwhile, Horizons Regional Council has placed water restrictions throughout Tararua District.

Late last month a total hosing ban was imposed on all towns in Tararua, apart from Eketahuna, by Tararua District Council, but this week the ban was extended to include that town as well.

Akitio and Pongaroa are also included in the restrictions.

A total hosing ban means garden sprinklers, unattended water systems, soak hoses and hand-held hoses cannot be used.

The ban also means no cleaning cars, washing houses or windows and no refilling of swimming pools. The use of buckets is permitted.

The restrictions are a result of low rainfall and river flows.

Horizons' One Plan established a water-allocation framework that includes restrictions on water takes when river flows are low to help protect stream life.

Horizons senior environmental scientist Raelene Mercer says cumulative rainfall for much of the region is below the 10-year average for this time of the year, based on Horizons' rainfall monitoring network data.

"This is most notable in the Rangitīkei District. However rainfall in the Horowhenua, Whanganui, Manawatū Districts and Palmerston North City is also below average.

"Twenty one of the 39 sites monitored in our low flow monitoring network are currently reporting flows below minimum restriction levels.

"This is the level at which non-essential water takes are required to cease abstraction, and other takes may be required to reduce.

"Sixty eight consent holders (approximately 65 per cent of consent holders who have minimum flow restriction conditions in their consents) that take surface water for activities such as irrigation and town supply, are having to cease or reduce their activity.

"A further five of our monitored river flow sites are recording flows approaching minimum flow/restriction level. This could potentially impact a further 25 consent holders in the near future if there is no significant rainfall.

"The majority of these water take consents are electronically monitored, with information reported daily to Horizons.

"General public can help reduce water consumption by adhering to local restrictions put in place by their local city or district council.

"Key things include limiting or ceasing sprinkler and hose use."