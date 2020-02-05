The man who died when his tractor rolled at a rural property in Waimate late last month has been named.

Police confirmed yesterday he was Tracey Royston Kaynes (60), of Waimate.

Last week, Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley said Kaynes, a courier driver, was well-known around the South Canterbury township.

"He was fantastic. He was a nice guy who would do anything for you. He was our courier driver here. It was a shock to hear such an accident had occurred. We used to talk to him pretty much daily.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the gentleman that was killed. It's a very upsetting time for them. It's a shocking accident and unfortunately they are all a bit too common, these farm accidents we see about the place."

Waimate Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Duncan Lyall also knew Kaynes and described him as a "good fellow", but declined to comment further.

A family member of the man, contacted last week, declined to comment and requested privacy.

The incident happened on private property near Timaru Rd, between Deep Creek Rd and Champions Rd.

Police were notified of the incident at 5.15pm, a spokesman said.

Fire and ambulance services also attended the scene.

WorkSafe was advised of the incident, but have since confirmed it would not investigate further.