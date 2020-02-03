Kamo Intermediate proved too hard to beat in the AgriKids competition held at the Paparoa A&P Show on Saturday.

The "Kamo Koolios" won first place with the team of three made up by year eight students Ella Tyler-Whiteman, 12, Brooke Woodworth, 11, and Jessie May Butler, 12.

Second place also went to three students from Kamo Intermediate - Ariane Welsh, Josh Gunson and Luca Brown who called themselves the "Kamo Kream".

Third place getters were from Okaihau College, named "The O.C Cuts", Ben Quarrie, Gemma Harrison and Grace Sanders.

All three teams have been invited to Christchurch in July to take part in the Grand Final which will run alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contest.

The winning trio said they were surprised by the win and said the race-off was the most challenging part of the day.

"The waiting was nerve wracking but it was fun" said Ella.

Pippa Ryder won competitor of the day.

Teams competed in a series of modules before the top seven teams out of 15 headed into "The Race Off".

Here they went head-to-head and completed a series of challenges in a time and points race.

Kamo Koolios looked like they had it in the bag, leading the pack until Kamo Kream overtook the trio in the last leg to become the first team over the finish line.

But when the points were added up, Kamo Koolios had earned the most.

Pippa Ryder from Maungakaramea High School took out the prize for Agri Kids competitor of the day, judged on enthusiasm, team work and positivity.

All three teams will now start fundraising to get to Christchurch and are looking forward to spending their prizes.

Photo / Supplied

Two teams from the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contest have also been invited to Christchurch to compete in July's Grand Final.

Cousins from Okaihau College, Nick, 15, and Zoe Harrison, 17 won the title to be named FMG JR YFOTY.

In second place were from Whangarei Boys High School pair Archer Walton and Sean Alexander.

AgriKids competition Results:

1st Kamo Koolios - Ella Tyler-Winteman, Brooke Woodworth and Jessie May Butler

2nd Kamo Kream - Ariane Welsh, Josh Gunson and Luca Brown

3rd O.C. Cuts - Ben Quarrie, Gemma Harrison and Grace Sander

Competitor of the day - Pippa Ryder.