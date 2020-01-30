A number of firefighters are responding to a large fire on Kauarapaoa Road in Brunswick.

Fire and Emergency were called at 11.04 am on Friday morning to the fire coming from a forestry slash area.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire is still actively burning and it could be some time before firefighters get it under control.

"The problem with slashes is that when they cut them off trees they just drop to the ground, it's alright in the rural world but when you're trying to deal with them when it's burning its difficult to walk around," he said.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency confirmed three urban fire appliances were called.

Two rural pumps and a sport vehicle with a tanker are also present.

Three helicopters are circulating above the spokesman said and having them present would help due to the terrain the firefighters are working in.

"Various fire officers are there and another five units are on their way up there."

The spokesman said an individual had a medical emergency at the scene but could not give any further details.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.