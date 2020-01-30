A small offering of lambs sold on a steady market at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The cattle on offer were cheaper than previous weeks

There were about 120 cattle and 350 good quality lambs on offer to Hawke's Bay buyers.

Many of the cattle were mixed-age angus cows run with an angus bull.

Agents said the heat and lack of rain meant a shortage of lamb feed.

PRICES

Cattle - Cows, rwb: Bremner Pastoral Properties, 34 m/a ang, av weight, 512kg, 191c/kg, $980/head; 24 the same, av weight, 471kg, 180c/kg, $850/head; 16 the same, av weight, 427kg, 182c/kg, $780/head; three the same, av weight, 398kg, 125c/kg, $500/head.

Steers: Newbury Farming, Waitara Rd, seven 2½yr crossbred, av weight, 549kg, 253c/kg, $1390/head.

Heifers: 18mth, Hat Creek, Tutira, eight here-fries, av weight, 269kg, 275c/kg, $740/head; five charo-cross, av weight, 249kg, 267c/kg, $665/head; six simm-cross, av weight, 240kg, 293c/kg, $705/head; W and D Hurring, Apley Rd, eight simm-cross, av weight, 343kg, 250c/kg, $860/head.

Sheep - lambs: Glen Ora Holdings, Takapau, 70 m/s b/f, $115; 114 male, $101; 32 m/s b/f, $103; 29 male, $84.50; Rangeview, Takapau, 37 ram, $108.50; 30 ewe, $92; Meeanee Farm, Meeanee, 25 m/s, $101.50.

PRIME SALE

Sheep prices fell again at Monday's sale.

Agents said a shortage of labour at processing plants caused a shortage of space aggravated by the dry weather bringing big numbers of stock forward as feed dries up.

The result is steadily falling prices.

There were no cattle on offer. There were just over 400 ewes and 115 lambs offered.

PRICES

Ewes: Shorn, good, $130; med, $89 to $116; light, $69. Slipe, good, $141, $150; med, $120.

Lambs: Male, $136 to $183.50; ewe, $138; b/f, $139; m/s, $139 to $183.50; b/f, $136 to $154. Hoggets, l/t, m/s, $110.¦