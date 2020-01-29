Money raised from a pre-season Crusaders-Hurricanes rugby match at Ashburton Showgrounds will help mental health and wellbeing services in Mid Canterbury.

The $7300 raised, through the sale of tickets and the contribution by Crusaders management, will go towards Lives Worth Living programmes such as Waves, a post-suicide programme to start in February, and to the development and implementation of a best-practice prevention programme due to start in March.

It will allow a prevention programme and can be tailored to all situations and groups whether it is farmers, students or elderly people.

Lives Worth Living is a part of Safer Mid Canterbury.

Lives Worth Living co-ordinator Pup Chamberlain likened the prevention programme to being the mental wellness equivalent that first-aid training gave to physical needs.

He said it could be used by anyone dealing with people and in situations often hidden from public view.

In the rural community that could include rural leaders, visitors to farms or anyone from contractors to milk tanker drivers.

He was "tickled pink" with the publicity and funding offered through the Super Rugby pre-season rugby game in Ashburton earlier this month.

He said while those who received brochures may not need assistance, it was likely they or someone in their circle of family or friends would know of someone in the community who might.

"We are all going to be, at some stage, up and down and need some help" he said.

"Some will need expert help but others need help from others around them".

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

