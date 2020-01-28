Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay launched the farming, racing, cricket, wine and shopping tour to Melbourne with Tony Laker. If you're keen to join them send Jamie an email at jamie@thecountry.co.nz.

On with the show:

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist takes a look at the potential cost of the coronavirus to the NZ economy - both incoming (tourism) and outgoing (exports).

Tim van de Molen:

In the absence of former bookie Kieran McAnulty today's political panel features the 2013 Young Farmer of the Year who's at the Karaka yearling sales.

Jane Smith:

Is a forthright farmer with her election year wish list and a tip for the media!

John McOviney:

Is a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer who moonlights as the chief executive of Steelfort.

Tony Laker:

Today we launch our farming, racing, cricket, wine and shopping tour to Melbourne in the first week of November headlined by the Melbourne Cup and the T20 Cricket World Cup. If you're keen to join, send Jamie an email - jamie@thecountry.co.nz

