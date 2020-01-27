Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asks weather expert Phil Duncan a very pertinent question for farmers - when is it going to rain?

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert when it's going to rain?

Laurie Margrain:

The Chairman of Open Country Dairy has a crack at trigger-happy councils prosecuting rural waterway spills while turning a blind eye to serious urban and city water pollution.

Te Radar:

We talk to the voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest, with the Northern Regional Final getting underway this weekend at Paparoa.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We catch up with our UK farming correspondent (and star of the small screen and social media) in the depths of a British winter to discuss GMO crops, Harry and Meghan, Brexit and Boris.

Steve Hollander:

The Founder and Trustee of the NZ Rural Games pays tribute to his past patron Sam Strahan and we begin the countdown to the Norwood Rural Sports Awards (March 13) and the Ford Ranger NZ Rural Games (March 14-15) in Palmerston North.

