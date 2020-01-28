On January 23, the Taranaki Ayrshire Club 2020 show was held in Stratford.
The event was judged by Lynden Muggeridge.
Taranaki Ayrshire Club show results:
Yearling (Open):
First: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba, Second: Neko McDonald, Southwind Bur Queeny, Third: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Belle.
Yearling (Novice):
First: B and M McDonald, Snowline Platinum Deni, Second: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sharon, Third: Neko McDonald, Clearview Romania.
Heifer calf (Open):
First: A and H Jane, Southwind Queen Bernadette, Second: G and K Peters, Rockview Burdette, Third: D and R Simons, Premier LJ Blueprint.
Heifer calf (Novice):
First: D and R Simons, Kiteroa Bonny Greatfun, Second: A and H Jane, Southwind Julliblutip ET, Third: G and K Peters, Rockview Tuxedo Amber.
School calf (Senior):
First: Max Simmons, Snowline Natasha, Second: Felix McDonald, Snowline SV Delia.
Champion school calf: Max Simmons.
Reserve Champion school calf: Felix McDonald.
Female Champion: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba.
Reserve Champion female: Neko McDonald, Southwind Bur Queeny.
Honorable Mention: D and R Simons, Kiteroa Bonny Greatfun.
Two females (yearling/calf):
First: D and R Simons, Second: Neko McDonald, Third: B and M McDonald.
Two females (same sire):
First: D and R Simons, Duo Star Gentleman, Second: Neko McDonald, Burdette, Third: G and K Peters,Tuxedo
Bull calf:
First: A and H Jane, Southwind Jullibluesilver ET, Second: Stachurski family, Southwind King Pin.
Champion bull: A and H Jane, Southwind Jullibluesilver ET.
Reserve champion bull: Stachurski family, Southwind King Pin.
Supreme Champion: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba.
Bull calf and 2 heifer calves:
First: A and H Jane, Second: Stachurski family.
Heifer calf (novice breeder):
First: D and R Simons, Kiteroa Bonny Greatfun, Second: D and R Simons, Premier LJ Blueprint, Third: C Simons, Kiteroa Bo Peri Sparkle.
Young Handlers (Junior):
First: Joe Stachurski, Second: Ryan Honeyfield, Third: Max Simmons.
Young Handlers (Senior):
First: Nicole Honeyfield, Second: Mattie O'Rorke, Third: Brooke Lightoller 3.