On January 23, the Taranaki Ayrshire Club 2020 show was held in Stratford.

The event was judged by Lynden Muggeridge.

Taranaki Ayrshire Club show results:

Yearling (Open):

First: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba, Second: Neko McDonald, Southwind Bur Queeny, Third: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Belle.

Yearling (Novice):

First: B and M McDonald, Snowline Platinum Deni, Second: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sharon, Third: Neko McDonald, Clearview Romania.

Heifer calf (Open):

First: A and H Jane, Southwind Queen Bernadette, Second: G and K Peters, Rockview Burdette, Third: D and R Simons, Premier LJ Blueprint.

Heifer calf (Novice):

First: D and R Simons, Kiteroa Bonny Greatfun, Second: A and H Jane, Southwind Julliblutip ET, Third: G and K Peters, Rockview Tuxedo Amber.

School calf (Senior):

First: Max Simmons, Snowline Natasha, Second: Felix McDonald, Snowline SV Delia.

Champion school calf: Max Simmons.

Reserve Champion school calf: Felix McDonald.

Female Champion: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba.

Reserve Champion female: Neko McDonald, Southwind Bur Queeny.

Honorable Mention: D and R Simons, Kiteroa Bonny Greatfun.

Two females (yearling/calf):

First: D and R Simons, Second: Neko McDonald, Third: B and M McDonald.

Two females (same sire):

First: D and R Simons, Duo Star Gentleman, Second: Neko McDonald, Burdette, Third: G and K Peters,Tuxedo

Bull calf:

First: A and H Jane, Southwind Jullibluesilver ET, Second: Stachurski family, Southwind King Pin.

Champion bull: A and H Jane, Southwind Jullibluesilver ET.

Reserve champion bull: Stachurski family, Southwind King Pin.

Supreme Champion: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba.

Bull calf and 2 heifer calves:

First: A and H Jane, Second: Stachurski family.

Yearling heifer (novice breeder):

First: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Sheba, Second: Neko McDonald, Southwind Bur Queeny, Third: D and R Simons, Premier Gentle Belle.

Heifer calf (novice breeder):

First: D and R Simons, Kiteroa Bonny Greatfun, Second: D and R Simons, Premier LJ Blueprint, Third: C Simons, Kiteroa Bo Peri Sparkle.

Young Handlers (Junior):

First: Joe Stachurski, Second: Ryan Honeyfield, Third: Max Simmons.

Young Handlers (Senior):

First: Nicole Honeyfield, Second: Mattie O'Rorke, Third: Brooke Lightoller 3.