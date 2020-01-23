A full programme of events has been organised for next week's 110th Dannevirke and Districts A&P Show.

Association present Brian Beale says the committee has worked hard to provide the people of Dannevirke and the surrounding districts with a show that is relevant, interesting, exciting and a great place to catch up with friends and relations.

There will be all the usual attractions such as the popular terrier racing, shearing, live music, trade sites, competitions and sideshows.

The show kicks off next Friday with equestrian events, the shearing competition, Home Industries and the photography competition.

Advertisement

Trade sites will be set up on Friday and these will provide the opportunity to discover what's new on and off the farm. These trade sites are again in hot demand, as are the craft sites.

On Friday night the Aotea Speed Shear will start at 6pm and Mahons Amusements will be operating.

On Saturday the gates will be open from 7am and the programme is packed with all kinds of entertainment.

Equestrian events continue and the judging of sheep and cattle will take place.

Billy Black Woolman, the country's premier ambassador for the wool industry, will be presenting his Kiwi Culture Show which showcases the pioneering spirit of New Zealand. There will be three shows - at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

The Young Farmers will have an interactive display and hope the public will get involved.

Tararua District Council, Civil Defence and the Fire Brigade will also all be putting on displays.

The petting is always a drawcard and will once again be well worth a visit.

Advertisement

One of the new attractions will be Button Nose face painting. This will be free so should attract plenty of children as will The Fairies who will be handing out lollies.

Another free event will be a shooting gallery.

Terrier racing will start at 1.30pm and always draws a good crowd.

A popular fun event is the sheep decorating competition which will see pet sheep in costume or sheep that have undergone some fancy shearing.

Entertainment will run throughout the day from musicians and line dancers and there will be plenty of food stalls.

The Country Carnival market has changed its regular date and will be setting up at the show, adding a new dimension to the show with all types of crafts and food on sale.

Beale says the show can only be a success through a good attendance.

"Make sure you put February 1 in the diary and come and enjoy all the fun of the fair."

Follow Dannevirke Showgrounds on Facebook for regular show updates.

Admission charges are: Friday adults $8, children $5, under-5s free, family $20.

Saturday adults $10, children $5, under-5s free, family $20.