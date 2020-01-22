Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra's Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers to find out what another positive Global Dairy Trade auction result means for the co-op.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and NZ First leader has lost none of his bark over the break despite posting "cutesy" animal social media shots of this dog Beau - in what he claims is not shameless electioneering!

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO crunches the numbers on another good GDT auction (+1.7 per cent) with WMP up 2.4 per cent. We ask him if an $8 milk price is possible?

Maria Augutis:

NIWA weather forecaster. The Big Dry continues!

Dr John Roche:

MPI's Chief Science Advisor talks about the National Beef Survey being set up to provide additional assurance the M. bovis is not widespread in the national beef herd.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays says farmers turning up to Mystery Creek on June 10-13 could find it a life-saving experience.

