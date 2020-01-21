Two well-travelled friends have established a culturally themed glamping village in the heart of Kerikeri.

Wendy Parry and Donna Finnigan recently opened the site - Paradise Valley Glamping - on a piece of land at their Doonside Rd property off Kapiro Rd.

The business partners claim it's the world's first culturally themed glamping village, where each of the five tents are furnished according to their country of origin.

There's an Asian "zen" tent, complete with Buddhas and minimalist decor, a 1950s inspired South Pacific Tiki Tent with Pacific prints, leis, shells and a private bar, an African safari tent with authentic artefacts, and an English style primrose tent with hanging flower baskets and fine bone china.

Advertisement

There's also a Native American tepee which is in the process of being decked out.

The Native American tepee is one of the culturally themed tents at Paradise Valley Glamping. Photo / Jenny Ling

"We wanted to come away from that norm," Parry said.

"I've looked on all the camping and glamping sites and forums...there's nowhere you can get a Tiki bar, or an Asian zen tent and then walk over to the Safari tent."

READ MORE:

• Glamping: 'The next evolution in rural accommodation'

• Northland 'glamping' business and conventional lodge on the market

• Australia's top glamping and eco-lodges

• Hurunui sheep and beef farmer diversifies with jet boats and glamping

Parry, who is originally from New Zealand but was brought up in the UK, lived in Africa for six years when she was younger.

Every year, she and Finnigan, who is from Scotland, head off around the globe for three months during winter travelling to the likes of Europe, Tahiti and Thailand.

The friends moved to Kerikeri from Auckland five years ago with plans to retire.

But Parry, who owned two road marking companies, one in Northland and one in Auckland, was tired of travelling to and from the big smoke.

Advertisement

So she sold the businesses and the pair have spent the last year setting up the glamping site.

The English style primrose tent comes complete with English vintage china and outdoor hanging flower baskets. Photo / Jenny Ling

The 2.4ha property – of which 1.6ha is used for glamping - is "totally organic" and has never been farmed on.

Glamping is short for glamorous camping and is great for those wanting to get back to nature without forgoing luxury.

All the sites have a queen-sized beds with comfortable mattresses and pillows, along with electricity, a private decking area and tea and coffee making facilities.

The African safari tent contains authentic artefacts. Photo / Jenny Ling

The shared rustic kitchen and barbeque area are made from upcycled wood, and the bathroom facilities include hot showers.

The business officially opened on January 16 and is already getting booked out – so far people from the United States, United Kingdom and New Zealand have booked, Parry said.

"We always wanted to do something with accommodation; we like meeting people," Finnigan said.

"A lot of people can't or don't travel so they could come here and have a taste of what it might be like. It's like posh camping. It's glamping at its finest."