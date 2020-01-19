Shearing sports have completed the busiest weekend of the 2019-2020 season in New Zealand.

More than 100 shearers and woolhandlers reached finals last weekend, across six mainly A and P Show competitions as far afield as Kaikohe in the north and Winton in the south.

According to Shearing Sports New Zealand results, 99 shearers reached finals in the stand-alone Northern Southland Community Shears on Friday, along with Saturday's shows at Kaikohe, Wairoa, Takaka and Winton, and the Horowhenua show in Levin on Sunday.

Woolhandling finals at Lumsden and Winton featured 17 different competitors.

Advertisement

They included 12 from overseas, with competitors from Wales, England, Scotland, Japan and South Africa.

The 24 open, senior, intermediate and junior shearing finals at the six shows each had different winners, as did the six open, senior and junior woolhandling finals.

Read more shearing articles here.

The competitions are among 59 originally scheduled for this season, from the New Zealand Merino Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at Alexandra on October 4-5 to the Royal Easter Show in Auckland in mid-April.

The weekend featured the first of five CP Wool Shearing Series matches between touring Wales development team shearers Llion Jones and Ceredig Lewis, who were beaten by Hawke's Bay shearers Lachie Baynes and Paraki Puna at the Wairoa Shears.

Remaining matches are at Taihape (January 25), Marton (February 1), Aria (February 6) and Pukekohe (February 6).

RESULTS from the Northern Southland Community Shears at Five Rivers, Lumsden, on Friday, January 17, 2020:

Shearing:

Advertisement

Open final (20 sheep): Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Waikari) 17min 53.71sec, 63.0355pts, 1; David Buick (Pongaroa) 18min 22.12sec, 63.056pts, 2; Leon Samuels (Ohai) 17min 48.83sec, 64.2415pts, 3; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 18min 14.36sec, 64.868pts, 4; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 19min 3.58sec, 66.979pts, 5.

Senior final (12 sheep): Brandon Maguire Ratima (Winton) 13min 12.73sec, 48.7198sec, 1; Kahn Kulshaw (Mataura) 13min 54.27sec, 51.3802pts, 2; Simon Goss (Mangamahu) 13min 39.05sec, 52.2858pts, 3; Chris Malcolm (Winton) 14min 34.2sec, 53.0433pts, 4; Mason Adams (Lumsden) 15min 41.37sec, 56.8185pts, 5.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 9min 4.8sec, 32.24pts, 1; Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 9min 56.83sec, 38.5082pts, 2; Hamish Lee (Winton) 9min 10.9sec, 39.045pts, 3; Matt Hunt (Waikaka) 8min 31.8sec, 42.09pts, 4; Brodie Horrell (Gore) 10min 10.86sec, 44.8763pts, 5.

Junior final (4 sheep): James Wilson (Ryall Bush) 9min 1.64sec, 37.582pts, 1; Wiremu Pewhairangi (Mataura) 9min 21.67sec, 40.8335pts, 2; Jimmy Napier (Riversdale) 10min 5.83sec, 41.5415pts, 3; Eli Winders (Invercargill) 10min 30.52sec, 44.026pts, 4; Keith Evans (Shropshire, England) 9min 51.46sec, 47.823pts, 5.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne) 116.742pts, 1; Tina Elers (Mataura) 210.86pts, 2; Candy Hiri (Gore) 212.766pts, 3.

Senior final: Sarah Davis (Rotorua) 113.728pts, 1; Lashara Anderson (Christchurch) 144.396pts, 2; Sunnii Te Whare (Christchurch) 147.992pts, 3.

Junior final: Heaven Little (Masterton/Balclutha) 145.948pts, 1; Yuki Yamamoto (Nagoya, Japan) 165.24pts, 2; Samantha Allen (Balclutha) 181.17pts, 3.

Kaikohe (Saturday)

RESULTS from the Kaikohe A, P, and I Show Shears at Kaikohe on Saturday, January 18, 2020:

Open final (11 sheep): Neville Osborne (Dargaville) 10min 35sec, 47.75pts, 1; Phil Wedd (Silverdale) 11min 38sec, 51.08pts, 2; Stefan van Oorschott (Kaikohe) 11min 17sec, 51.21pts, 3; Gary Rix (Dargaville) 11min 8sec, 56.4pts, 4.

Senior final (8 sheep): Jayden Mainland (Wellsford) 10min 52sec, 44.72pts, 1; Lee Cheyne (Ohinewai) 12min 54sec, 47.69pts, 2; Steve Coop (Wellsford) 11min 7sec, 56.09pts, 3; Roger Cook (Kaikohe) 10min 46sec, 64.8pts, 4.

Intermediate final (3 sheep): Alan Boler (Wellsford) 4min 42sec, 21.11pts, 1; Callam Eagles (Kaikohe) 4min 43sec, 27.81pts, 2; Rex Finlayson (Kai Iwi Lakes) 5min 57sec, 32.52pts, 3.

Junior final (2 sheep): Kelvin Welch (Snells Beach) 4min 28sec, 25.4pts, 1; Gus Berger (Ahuroa) 4min 31sec, 26.55pts, 2; Danielle Boyd (Dargaville) 4min 42sec, 296pts, 3.

Novice (1 sheep): Reuben Crawford (Tangowahine) 3min 47sec, 44.35pts, 1; Tresta Rix (Dargaville) 3min 53sec, 46.64pts, 2; Tess Berger (Ahuroa) 7min 58sec, 52.9pts, 3.

Veterans (2 sheep): Ralph Smith (Dargaville) 4min 14sec, 18.7pts, 1; Kevin Boyd (Dargaville) 3min 3sec, 19.15pts, 2; Rex Finlayson (Kai Iwi Lakes) 4min 7sec, 19.35pts, 3; Steve Coop (Wellsford) 3min 45sec, 24.25pts, 4.

RESULTS from the Southland Shears and New Zealand Crossbread Lambs shearing and woolhandling championships at the Winton A and P Show on Saturday, January 18, 2020:

Shearing:

Open final (20 lambs): David Buick (Pongaroa) 16min 41.5sec, 57.725pts, 1; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 17min 16.1sec, 61.405pts 2; Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Waikari) 16min 54.63sec, 62.0315pts, 3; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 17min 59.44sec, 64.122pts, 4; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 19min 44.18sec, 66.159pts, 5; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 18min 8.03sec, 69.0515pts, 6.

Open Plate (10 lambs): Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 10min 8.1sec, 34.005pts, 1; Leon Samuels (Ohai) 8min 54.88sec, 34.844pts, 2; Andy Mainland (Kapuka) 10min 40.75sec, 36.9375pts, 3; Luis Pincol (Chile/Waimate) 12min 10.37sec, 40.7185pts, 4; Jason Ratima (Winton) 10min 1.65sec, 42.0825pts, 5; Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore) 10min 33.84sec, 44.992pts, 6.

Senior final (12 lambs): Simon Goss (Mangamahu) 13min 29.3sec, 49.7983pts, 1; Chris Malcolm (Winton) 13min 25.34sec, 51.4337pts, 2; Jesse Barclay (Mataura) 15min 4.28sec, 54.3807pts, 3; Kahn Culshaw (Mataura) 14min 51.97sec, 55.4318pts, 4; Liam Norrie (Cheviot) 16min 7.5sec, 55.7197pts, 5; Jared Manihera (Dunedin) 17min 24.75sec, 65.4875pts, 6.

Intermediate final (8 lambs): Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 11min 58sec, 41.275pts, 1; Matt Hunt (Waikaka) 9min 52.84sec, 43.142pts, 2; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 12min 0.78sec, 46.039pts, 3; James Dickson (Gore) 11min 7sec, 48.1pts, 4; Brodie Horrell (Gore) 12min 6.91sec, 49.2205pts, 5; Jonah Karena-Tutapu (Mataura) 11min 54.37sec, 53.4685pts, 6.

Junior final (3 lambs): Wiremu Pewhairangi (Mataura) 6min 44.62sec, 31.8977pts, 1; Eli Winders (Invercargill) 8min 35.5sec, 33.775pts, 2; James Wilson (Ryall Bush) 7min 48.75sec, 34.7708pts, 3; Marius Klopper (Bloemfontein, South Africa) 5min 42sec, 37.7667pts, 4; Richard Lancaster (England) 8min 35.35sec, 37.76785pts, 5; Adam Webster (Winton) 5min 41.21sec, 41.7272pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 29.98pts, 1; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 33.336pts, 2; Larnie Morrell (Masterton/Alexandra) 34.856pts, 3; Tina Elers (Mataura) 48.456pts, 4.

Senior final: Krystal Schimanski (Gore) 46.21pts, 1; Nova Kumeroa Elers (Mataura) 56.444pts, 2; Kahlo Tuuta (Chatham Islands) 68.44pts, 3; Sunnii Te Whare (Christchurch) 78.15pts, 4.

Junior final: Charis Morrell (Alexandra) 35.28pts, 1; Heaven Little (Masterton/Balclutha) 38.13pts, 2; Samantha Allen (Balclutha) 43.88pts, 3; Georgie Blackburn (Tinwald) 61.79pts, 4.

RESULTS from the Golden Bay A and P Show Shears at Takaka on Saturday, January 18, 2020:

Open final (20 sheep): Paul Hodges (Geraldine/Reefton) 18min 33.38sec, 71.67pts, 1; Nick Nalder (Takaka) 18min 25.32sec, 75.37pts, 2; Chris Jones (Blenheim) 20min 31.04sec, 78.25pts, 3.

Senior final (10 sheep): Andrew Ferguson (Collingwood) 15min 16.47sec, 50.42pts, 1; Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 11min 42.59sec, 51.13pts, 2; Steve Strange (Collingwood) 11min 59.94sec, 53.8pts, 3.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Ben Forrester (Fernside) 7min 7.25sec, 36.36pts, 1; Kelly Poehls (Makara/Rangiora) 9min 11.28sec, 39.31pts, 2; Pax Leetch (Kaihoka) 9min 23.82sec, 50.94pts, 3.

Junior final (2 sheep): Timo Hicks (Tapawera) 5min 29.57sec, 50.48pts, 1.

Clean shear (2 sheep - open 3mins, senior 4min): Andrew Ferguson (Collingwood) 8.5pts (outside 6pts), 1; Chris Jones (Blenheim) 8.5pts (outside 6.5pts), 2; Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 11.5pts, 3.

RESULTS from the Southland Shears and New Zealand Crossbread Lambs shearing and woolhandling championships at the Winton A and P Show on Saturday, January 18, 2020:

Shearing:

Open final (20 lambs): David Buick (Pongaroa) 16min 41.5sec, 57.725pts, 1; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 17min 16.1sec, 61.405pts 2; Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Waikari) 16min 54.63sec, 62.0315pts, 3; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 17min 59.44sec, 64.122pts, 4; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 19min 44.18sec, 66.159pts, 5; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 18min 8.03sec, 69.0515pts, 6.

Open Plate (10 lambs): Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 10min 8.1sec, 34.005pts, 1; Leon Samuels (Ohai) 8min 54.88sec, 34.844pts, 2; Andy Mainland (Kapuka) 10min 40.75sec, 36.9375pts, 3; Luis Pincol (Chile/Waimate) 12min 10.37sec, 40.7185pts, 4; Jason Ratima (Winton) 10min 1.65sec, 42.0825pts, 5; Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore) 10min 33.84sec, 44.992pts, 6.

Senior final (12 lambs): Simon Goss (Mangamahu) 13min 29.3sec, 49.7983pts, 1; Chris Malcolm (Winton) 13min 25.34sec, 51.4337pts, 2; Jesse Barclay (Mataura) 15min 4.28sec, 54.3807pts, 3; Kahn Culshaw (Mataura) 14min 51.97sec, 55.4318pts, 4; Liam Norrie (Cheviot) 16min 7.5sec, 55.7197pts, 5; Jared Manihera (Dunedin) 17min 24.75sec, 65.4875pts, 6.

Intermediate final (8 lambs): Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 11min 58sec, 41.275pts, 1; Matt Hunt (Waikaka) 9min 52.84sec, 43.142pts, 2; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 12min 0.78sec, 46.039pts, 3; James Dickson (Gore) 11min 7sec, 48.1pts, 4; Brodie Horrell (Gore) 12min 6.91sec, 49.2205pts, 5; Jonah Karena-Tutapu (Mataura) 11min 54.37sec, 53.4685pts, 6.

Junior final (3 lambs): Wiremu Pewhairangi (Mataura) 6min 44.62sec, 31.8977pts, 1; Eli Winders (Invercargill) 8min 35.5sec, 33.775pts, 2; James Wilson (Ryall Bush) 7min 48.75sec, 34.7708pts, 3; Marius Klopper (Bloemfontein, South Africa) 5min 42sec, 37.7667pts, 4; Richard Lancaster (England) 8min 35.35sec, 37.76785pts, 5; Adam Webster (Winton) 5min 41.21sec, 41.7272pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 29.98pts, 1; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 33.336pts, 2; Larnie Morrell (Masterton/Alexandra) 34.856pts, 3; Tina Elers (Mataura) 48.456pts, 4.

Senior final: Krystal Schimanski (Gore) 46.21pts, 1; Nova Kumeroa Elers (Mataura) 56.444pts, 2; Kahlo Tuuta (Chatham Islands) 68.44pts, 3; Sunnii Te Whare (Christchurch) 78.15pts, 4.

Junior final: Charis Morrell (Alexandra) 35.28pts, 1; Heaven Little (Masterton/Balclutha) 38.13pts, 2; Samantha Allen (Balclutha) 43.88pts, 3; Georgie Blackburn (Tinwald) 61.79pts, 4.

RESULTS from the Horowhenua Shears at Levin on Sunday, January 19, 2020:

Open final (20 sheep): Aaron Haynes (Palmerston North) 18min 16sec, 66.2pts, 1; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 18min 40sec, 68.95pts, 2; Stu Connor (England) 18min 56sec, 72.75pts, 3; David Gordon (Masterton) 19min 20sec, 72.95pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Jaycob Brunton (Levin) 10min 49sec, 47.05pts, 1; Jordie Grant (Hastings) 10min 54sec, 48.6pts, 2; Gethin Lewis (Rhayader, Wales) 11min 21sec, 49.55pts, 3; Sean Gouk (Masterton) 11min 27sec, 57.45pts, 4.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Topia Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 8min 27sec, 40.0167pts, 1; Llyr Evans (Wales) 9min 8sec, 42.2333pts, 2; Lizzy Thomson (Dawlish, England) 9min 58sec, 44.9pts, 3; Cullum Pritchard (Pongaroa) 8min 19sec, 44.95pts, 4.

Junior final (4 sheep): Heath Barnsdall (Piopio) 8min 17sec, 34.35pts, 1; Eoghann MacKay (Scotland) 8min 26sec, 43.3pts, 2; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 8min 24sec, 45.45pts, 3; Darren Bryant (Levin) 7min 49sec, 48.7pts, 4.

Novice final (2 sheep): Lachie Crafar (Halcombe) 7min 46sec, 34.3pts, 1; Josh Devane (Taihape) 7min 16sec, 36.8pts, 2; Maureen Chaffey (Maraekakaho) 6min 58sec, 38.4pts, 3; Michael Buick (Pongaroa) 7min 31sec, 39.05pts, 4.