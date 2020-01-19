Colin Denize was 18 when his dad sold the family's 1963 Ford Fairlane.

The Tauranga man's whole childhood was in that vehicle. From breaking the interior light when he was 8 to witnessing his dad's devastation when they lost the emblem on the back.

Forty years later, those two features meant that when Denize stumbled upon the Trade Me auction for the vehicle, he knew it was the one.

The shiny, white and red car held a special place in his heart and now in his garage, something he knows his late father would have been thrilled about.

Colin Denize with his 1963 Ford Fairlane. Photo / Caroline Fleming

At yesterday's Rotorua eighth annual Rotorua Lakefront Car Show, the car was parked up with a matching teardrop caravan alongside more than 400 other treasured historical cars.

More than 1000 people wandered around the Village Green to marvel at the relics.

Every colour of Volkswagen Mini and every style of Chevrolet one could imagine were just some of the gems on display.

Not only that, an old Dodge ambulance that used to service the Rotorua community back in the 1960s created a nostalgic feeling for many residents.

The oldest car at the event was the 1927 Austin 12 from Tokoroa, kitted out with a brass radiator and historic features.

Rotorua Lakefront Car Show

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club chairman David Tomlinson said there was a "very, very good mix of cars" that came from almost every decade in the last 100 years.

The event was the "largest it had ever been" with cars constantly filing in.

A highlight for Tomlinson was how many elderly would come and chat about the cars of their childhood on display.

"It gives some of them a chance to come down and see the cars of their childhood... it would take them back for a day."

The event was free but people were encouraged to bring down a gold coin, with all proceeds going to St John Ambulances.

Last year's event raised $1500 with Tomlinson hoping this year could raise even more.

Neil Dixon with his 1969 Fiat Bambina at the show. Photo / Stephen Parker

Local family Chris and Sam Rowley and their young children Jessica, 10 and Chloe, 2 were down at the show to look around.

Chris said he had grown up around old cars with his dad and he wanted to bring his girls out to show them what all the fuss was about.

"It is such a slice of my childhood."

Regular attendee and car owner at the show Michael Thorne said the show was a great way to bring people into the city and highlight the work of people "protecting our early heritage".

Rotorua's Michael Thorne with his 1988 Panther Kallista V6 2.8. Photo / Stephen Parker

He originally bought his 1988 Panther Kallista V6 2.8 "on a whim" as he craved the exhilaration of "seat of the pants driving".

He had been interested in cars for as long as he could remember and found that the "enthusiasts of this country" were the best kind to share the passion with.