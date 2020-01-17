Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, who says the Wairarapa Dam is about future-proofing New Zealand, not supporting big irrigation.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces demands some air time to defend the Provincial Growth Fund's decision to give the Wairarapa region a $7.11 million boost for water storage.

David Stevens:

Is a former President of the NZ Deer Farmers Association who looks at industry on a high with record prices being paid for trophy and velveting stags.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for Shane Jones, water storage in the Wairarapa and the wonderful increase in productivity of the sheep meat industry.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel reflects on the late great Sam Strahan, a drying North Island, rock concerts and golf.