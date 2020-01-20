

Helping people is in one Murupara teenager's blood - as it is in her whānau.

Te Wahi-Manawa Maki-Tahuriorangi is a fifth-generation firefighter at the Murupara Fire Station - the one where her nan, Maera Maki-Anderson, is the fire chief.

"I love everything about it, I love helping people."

Growing up, Maki-Tahuriorangi said it felt like her whole family, including her mum, two aunts and an uncle, were in the brigade so it was only natural she joined as soon as she was able to.

So just after her 16th birthday in July last year, Murupara's Volunteer Fire Brigade had their newest recruit.

She said it was a decision she made when she about 12.

"I was always coming to the trainings but when my aunty, uncle and Nan did the Sky Tower Challenge and I was able to go and watch, that's when I decided I wanted to join."

Laden with 25 kilograms of gear, firefighters involved in the challenge race up the 1103 steps to raise money for Kiwis living with leukaemia and blood cancer.

Advertisement

Nan, Maera Maki-Anderson, is always there to help guide the new recruit, Te Wahi-Manawa Maki-Tahuriorangi. Photo / Stephen Parker

But if it wasn't for the fire service, Maki-Tahuriorangi said she thought about joining St John as she is keen on helping people.

And when it comes to bravery, this 16-year-old definitely is.

She said there was nothing she had come across yet that freaked her out, even recently when she woke up in the early hours of the morning to fight a house fire and the night sky was glowing orange.

But what she is scared of is not doing a good enough job.

"Sometimes it is scary because I think I don't know what I'm doing."

Her nan, Maki-Anderson, has been part of the station for 31 years after her cousin brought her along to a training night.

"I didn't think I would enjoy it but by the end of the night, I was tired and sore, but it was worth it.

"Now I would be lost if I wasn't here."

Advertisement

Without a deputy for six years, Maki-Anderson has been working hard and is relieved to see her mokopuna stepping up so she can one day take over her role.

Maki-Anderson said the small station was constantly busy and needed more recruits to ensure it could keep operating.

"For example, at the moment I have drivers on sick leave so we have to wait for someone from Kaingaroa to pick up the truck.

"I think people want to join but they're scared. They always say they 'don't like blood' or 'the flames are too freaky'."

Maki-Anderson is now in the midst of organising a recruitment drive which will be happening at the Murupara Station next month.

She said details would start to emerge in the coming days for locals who wanted to become involved.