The Bay of Islands Animal Rescue van may have gone to the dogs – but a flurry of fundraising looks set to get the charity back up and running.

Volunteers have put the call out for donations for the charity which rescues an abundance of dumped and neglected animals in the Far North and nurses them back to good health before finding them loving homes.

A Givealittle page was set up last month by Nicky Klomp seeking a replacement vehicle to transport rescued animals, food and equipment.

The old Toyota Hiace broke down just before Christmas with repairs likely to reach thousands of dollars due to needing, among other things, four new tyres and a new windscreen. Because of this, the current vehicle can't get a warrant of fitness.

The registered charity is hoping to buy a newer van and has its eye on a 2004 Ford Transit worth around $30,000 which includes caging in the back for the animals.

Johnson said the charity needs something bigger to cope with the huge volume of animals, many of which are rescued from the Far North District Council's two dog pounds.

"We're juggling too many dogs every day," she said.

"We need more crates and more room. Today I had five calls for mums and puppies and another callout for a pregnant mum found in the bush with three six-month old pups from her previous litter. It's never ending."

Generous residents have so far donated $7000 over the last 24 days.

The current van is no longer fit for purpose. Photo / supplied

As Bay of Islands Animal Rescue receives no funding, Johnson relies on the goodwill and support of the community and has more than 20 foster parents on board, looking after dogs and puppies until they find their forever homes.

Johnson said she's so grateful for the support of Far North residents.

"I just want everyone to know how much we appreciate every dollar, but we can't do it without everyone helping. Thanks to the moon and back."

Meanwhile, the upcoming Bark in the Park event on February 16 is set to be bigger and better with more than 24 stall holders so far confirmed.

It's the second time Bark in the Park has been held; last year's event saw more than 700 people and 250 dogs turn out to see displays by police and conservation dogs, along with agility and obedience demonstrations.

The event raised more than $3300 for Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

This year there will again be a canine cool-off zone with paddling pools and dog ice blocks, along with prizes for best dressed, fancy dress, best trick and waggiest tail.

Check out their Facebook page for details.