Antique machines will grace the streets, rails, river and skies this weekend.

The first Whanganui Vintage Weekend was held in 2012 as an adjunct to the international rally hosted by the Wanganui Vintage Car Club which attracted up to 35,000 visitors.

As the weekend has grown into a celebration of all things vintage, cars are still an intrinsic part of most Vintage Weekend events and other modes of classic transport abound on land, river and rail as well as in the air.

This year, the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust has divided the programme into Entertainment & Events and Magnificent Machines categories.

"It should make it easier for everyone to plan their weekend," trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said.

Wanganui Vintage Car Club captain Frank James said local members will hold their meet and greet and registrations with visiting participants at the Grand Hotel on Friday night.

"We have members from vintage car clubs coming from all over the North Island and there are some coming from Nelson this year," James said.

"There are 80 drivers registered for the Burma Rally on Sunday and there will be over 200 cars parked at the Caboodle for people to admire during Wheels in Victoria Avenue on Saturday."

Advertisement

The cars will depart at 4pm and many will join the Classic Cruise which departs from the Mitre 10 Mega carpark at 4.30pm, with drivers selecting one of two routes to drive around town.

"There is a long route and a shorter one that will enable the drivers to cruise past Whanganui's rest homes where people will be watching out for them."

READ MORE:

• Whanganui Vintage Weekend is on the way so get your outfits ready for three days of fun and frivolity

• Whanganui Vintage Weekend 'brilliant', says organiser

• All aboard for Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2019

• Vintage Weekend: Whanganui musicians ready to provide sounds on the street

The cruise will end at 7pm at the Grand Hotel where there will be a prizegiving.

Vintage car events will conclude on Monday with Bruce's Wellington Anniversary Day Run leaving Cornmarket Reserve at 8.30am.

"That is based on our original anniversary weekend meets and named for our president Bruce Ardell," James said.

There will be tram rides on Whanganui's restored 1912 tram on Saturday and Monday.

And on Sunday there will be vintage bus tours, hosted by Whanganui historian Kyle Dalton, leaving from the tram shed on Moutua Quay.

Advertisement

Other land transport featuring this weekend will be steam traction engine trailer rides leaving from the corner of Drews Ave and Ridgway St on Saturday and from Taupo Quay on Sunday.

Steam traction engine trailer rides will be on offer during Saturday and Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

For steam rail lovers, there will be opportunities to ride the Pahiatua rail car to Eastown or Westmere on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday there will be jigger rides and steam rail displays at the Taupo Quay rail yards.

Whanganui's riverboats - the PS Waimarie and the MV Wairua - are offering a variety of cruises throughout the weekend, starting with a jazz cruise aboard the Waimarie on Friday night.

Air Chathams is offering vintage flying experiences in their Douglas DC3 plane Pouwhaitere this weekend. Photo / File

In the air will be Air Chathams' 1945 Douglas DC3 Pouwhaitere.

Flights will depart Whanganui Airport four times a day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, offering old-style luxury.

Wanganui Aero Club's vintage and classic planes will fly overhead throughout the weekend and the club is holding a free open day from 9am to 3pm on Sunday.

For those who feel like they need some exercise while learning more about local history on Monday, Dalton will be hosting two Whanganui heritage walking tours.

To find out more and make bookings visit whanganuivintageweekend.nz or the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Facebook page.