Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth who has a bone to pick with people taking part in "Veganuary".
On with the show:
Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:
Is a farming academic who says Veganuary - the northern hemisphere initiative involving becoming vegan for a month - will not solve climate change and nor will giving up meat save the planet.
Nathan "Pollyanna" Penny:
ASB's eternally upbeat rural economist says it's just a matter of time before the New Zealand milk price hits $8/kg MS. Plus we ask him what he's predicting for sheep, beef, horticulture and forestry.
Jane Smith:
Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEA who comments on weather and track conditions, prices, climate change and election year.
Barbara Kuriger:
We find National's Taranaki - King Country MP at the 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in a very smoky Canberra, where joint action on climate change and sustainable agricultural development are the forefront of the agenda.
Listen below: