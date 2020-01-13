Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth who has a bone to pick with people taking part in "Veganuary".

On with the show:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a farming academic who says Veganuary - the northern hemisphere initiative involving becoming vegan for a month - will not solve climate change and nor will giving up meat save the planet.

Advertisement

Nathan "Pollyanna" Penny:

ASB's eternally upbeat rural economist says it's just a matter of time before the New Zealand milk price hits $8/kg MS. Plus we ask him what he's predicting for sheep, beef, horticulture and forestry.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEA who comments on weather and track conditions, prices, climate change and election year.

Barbara Kuriger:

We find National's Taranaki - King Country MP at the 28th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in a very smoky Canberra, where joint action on climate change and sustainable agricultural development are the forefront of the agenda.