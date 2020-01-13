Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay has New Year's good vibes for everyone, except Sam "Lashes" Casey who defeated him at the Norwood golf promotion on Saturday.

On with the show:

Beauden Barrett:

Like the rest of the world, one of the world's best rugby players has had a gutsful of Lashes following the Norwood golf promo at the Titirangi golf course on Saturday. We also talk women's tennis, Black Clash cricket v rugby and the prospect of the three Barrett brothers playing club rugby together.

Sir David Fagan:

We talk to a shearing legend and Te Kuiti dairy farmer about dry weather, shearing records and the prospect of $8 milk price.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert makes his first appearance for 2020 as we look at the prospect of rain for the dry areas, especially in the North Island.

Joshua Becker:

We cross the Tasman for an Australian bushfire update from a Bega-based (south eastern NSW) ABC Radio Country Hour rural reporter.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

We wrap the show and weather and track conditions in Canterbury and Central Otago with our South Island farming panel.