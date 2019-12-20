This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank dairy analyst Emma Higgins for a look at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction results.

Rabobank Best of The Country will take a break over the festive season and will be back January 19, 2020.

This week's top interviews were:

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture Spokesman has a crack at Te Papa and pays tribute to our primary sector with export revenue up 3.3 per cent on the previous year, forecast to reach a record $47.9 billion for the year ended June 2020.

Kate Camp:

The Head of Marketing and Communications at Te Papa responds to farmers who have hit out in anger over the National Museum's use of fake stream water, calling the move a disgrace and accusing Te Papa of having a biased anti-farming agenda.

Emma Higgins:

We ask Rabobank's Dairy Analyst if she gave the commodity market the "commentator's Kiss of death" after lifting the bank's forecast milk price to $7.60 ahead of this week's 5.1 per cent drop in the GDT auction!

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who offers his wrap of 2019 and names his Ag Person of the Year - without having to look too far from home.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader if 2019 has been a year of delivery for him and who is his Politician of the Year?