On with the show:

Jeff Grant:

Is a former National government Chief Whip and Chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand who is now based in London as red meat rep for the NZ meat industry. We talk about Boris and Brexit and what they mean for Kiwi farmers.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader if 2019 has been a year of delivery for him and who is his Politician of the Year?

Shane McManaway and Doug Avery:

Today's panel features the chief executive of Allflex and the Resilient Farmer. We look back on 2019, forward to 2020, talk about building a Health Centre, a speaking tour of the UK and they name their Ag Person of the Year.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent is quite literally feeling the heat as his house is threatened by bush fires and the prospect of a record-breaking 50 degree day. We also yarn about the most dangerous job in Australia and the Black Caps' chances in the Boxing Day Test.