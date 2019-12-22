Greenheart Hub is moving into growing and selling plants to help people grow and eat good food, and bring some cheer to their homes and gardens with flowers.

Since the hub has moved in its new digs below the old Foxton Racecourse grandstand a group of volunteers has been meeting every Tuesday to sow seeds, take cuttings and grow their knowledge of all things horticulture with the assistance of with an experienced horticulturalist, said coordinator Amba Wright.

Greenheart Hub's new digs at the Foxton Racecourse, below the old grandstand.

"The community garden is getting established at the same time. It is all going to plan," said Amba. "There is now a great selection of seedlings and plants available to the community at a great price."

While Greenheart is winding down for the Christmas holidays until January 17, there are already big plans for growth in 2020.

Advertisement

"We can't wait to get stuck in to ensure it all unfolds. We are pleased with the progression at the Art Recycling Centre, having had 610 visitors since opening on February 22 2019. We are looking forward to getting more members of the community involved in the new year."

"Our volunteers have been fantastic," Amba said. "They are a very dedicated and passionate group. We would love to grow this volunteer base when we re-open in January so we can make an even bigger impact on waste materials in our community. There will be lots of fun workshops on offer in the new year.

The beginnings of Greenheart Hub's vegetable garden.

"We are grateful for the support that has been given by many throughout the year. We welcome any enquires and encourage involvement from the community. Contact: 0276008638 or email greenheart.r.r@outlook.com"