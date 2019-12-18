Today on The Country, the team played their favourite festive hits and asked guests to look back on the 2019 farming year.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture looks back on the 2019 farming year and forward to some positive action from the new Climate Change Commission - which he denies is "just another working group".



Emma Higgins:

We ask Rabobank's Dairy Analyst if she gave the commodity market the "commentator's Kiss of death" after lifting the bank's forecast milk price to $7-60 yesterday ahead of last night's 5.1 per cent drop in the GDT auction.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's principal weather scientist talks about some welcome rain and he doubts the Aussie heatwave will cross the Tasman.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who offers his wrap of 2019 and he names his Ag Person of the Year - without having to look too far from home.

Judith Swales:

Fonterra's Melbourne-based chief executive of the Asia Pacific region comments on the disappointing GDT auction and tough times across the Tasman for dairy farmers.