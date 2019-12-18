People in the Whanganui region who are in the market for a new tractor will no longer have to travel to Palmerston North or New Plymouth.

Tracmac Wanganui, which has traditionally serviced tractors and farm machinery, is now selling tractors.

Owners Joe and Amanda Crawford bought the business in 2017 and said it was time to expand.

"By selling and servicing these tractors is a great thing for Whanganui and South Taranaki as we have three mechanics set up with fully equipped service vehicles for any on-site needs and a fully equipped workshop," Joe Crawford said.

Advertisement

The company is selling Italian tractor brands McCormick and Landini and Korean brand TYM, Crawford said.

He was approached by New Zealand distributor AGTEK to represent the European brands.

AGTEK general manager Gayne Carroll, formerly of Whanganui, said it was an "awesome opportunity" to partner with the team at Tracmac.

"Whanganui is a growing region, and it has been a very long time since a tractor dealership was there in the community and I'm sure the many farmers and lifestyles around the region will support and appreciate the local service Tracmac has to offer."

Crawford said that with the McCormick and Landini range, there are tractors from 75hp to as much as 300hp.

The TYM range has tractors from 25hp upwards, suitable for lifestylers or golf courses that need compact mowing tractors.

"We have something to suit every need right here in town," Crawford said.

Tracmac also supplies farm machinery and other tractor parts and covers a wide region including South Taranaki, Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu.