Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Te Papa's Head of Marketing and Communications Kate Camp, to get the museum's side of the dirty water display debate.

On with the show:

Kate Camp:

The Head of Marketing and Communications at Te Papa responds to farmers who have hit out in anger over the National Museum's use of fake stream water, calling the move a disgrace and accusing Te Papa of having a biased anti-farming agenda.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who describes 2019 aptly as the year of "change and disruption". Plus he has a surprising admission for his farming sector pick for 2020.

Blair "Blizzard" McLean and Jane Hunter:

We head to Adelaide and Blenheim to share some Christmas cheer courtesy of Hunter's Wines.

Megan Hands/Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today's panel features two high profile women in agriculture who reflect on a busy 2019 and offer their up their 2019 Ag Person of the Year.