A total of 102 young anglers cast out their lines and tried their luck at catching a rainbow trout at the 22nd annual Stratford Kids Trout Fishing Day in December.

Before the day, 300 two-year-old rainbow trout were released into the Patea river at the Scout Den in King Edward Park, Stratford.

The rainbow trout were grown by Fish & Game at their Hāwera hatchery.

There was plenty of action on the day, with some catching their first trout.

All fishing gear was supplied to the young anglers and they had assistance from Stratford Fishing Club members and volunteers.

Ryan Johnson (9) was one of the many kids excited to catch a rainbow trout.

"I'm always excited for this day. I've taken part in it before - it is really fun."

He says he loves fishing.

"I really enjoy catching fish, especially rainbow trout."

Field officer for Taranaki Fish & Game council, Allen Stancliff says the day was really successful.

"The Stratford Fishing Club and volunteers did a great job running the event. The support of the Taranaki Electricity Trust and the Stratford District Council is also gratefully acknowledged."

Allen says most of the trout will stay in the scout den pool.

When the event finished in the afternoon, the nets were removed and the remaining rainbow trout are available to anglers who hold a current trout fishing license and kids to do some fishing over the school holidays.

Past experience has shown that trout remain within a few hundred metres of the release point for weeks after the event, complementing the angling provided by the Patea River's wild brown trout population.

While everyone requires a licence to fish for trout, licences are free to children under 12 on 1 October 2019 and they can be obtained from Magnum Sports or at www.fishandgame.org.nz/licences