Work has started on stage two of the Waikeria Pipeline project with an upgrade at Albert Park Pump Station being undertaken by contractors Spartan Construction.

At present they have sub-contractors Brian Perry Civil on-site preparing foundations for the new pump station.

"The project brings greater environmental benefits for the district as wastewater will be able to be brought through to our modern plant in Te Awamutu for treatment," said Council group manager service delivery, Dawn Inglis.

"The upgrade will also have additional capacity so we are future-proofing our infrastructure for our growing population," she said.

Advertisement

Albert Park Pump Station is being upgraded as part of the wider Waikeria Wastewater Connection, a major infrastructure project for council.

The upgraded facility will cater for the flows from Waikeria Prison which will connect into council's wastewater network once completed.

And it will also cater for projected growth in Kihikihi and Te Awamutu South East and will pump the wastewater through to the Te Awamutu Wastewater Treatment Plant for processing.

The new facility will be built between the sculpture garden and the sports fields, to the south of the current Albert Park Pump Station, which will be removed once the new facility is in operation.

It will house two 1.7 tonne pumps capable of moving 60 to 100 litres of wastewater per second and will have space for a third pump to ensure future growth beyond 2035 can be accommodated with ease.

The project also includes pipeline improvements between Albert Park through to Paterangi Rd which will be undertaken next year.

Once completed, the upgraded Albert Park Pump Station will be capable of moving 9108m3, or about three Olympic-sized swimming pools of wastewater every day.

During the Albert Park works, Pioneer Walkway has been diverted next to the Hot Rod Club building and towards the Te Awamutu Rugby Club rooms via a marked path.

Access to the off-lead dog exercise area will remain open.

Advertisement

Works are expected to be completed in mid 2020.

• To learn more about the Waikeria Wastewater Connection project, visit waipadc.govt.nz/waikeria