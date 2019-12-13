A quality yarding helped lift store lamb prices at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The yarding of about 4000 head was an improvement in quality on last week and sold accordingly.

Prices over the last few weeks have been hit by a lack of rain and lamb feed. However, outside buyers and Hawke's Bay buyers with feed crops were able to bid up yesterday.

The 1200 cattle on offer also continued to sell strongly, especially yearling steers. The best of them, a pen of 323 south devon yearlings weighing 436kg made $3.57/kg or $1560 head. Another pen from the same vendor and weighing 474kg made$3.46/kg or $1645/head.

Advertisement

A feature of the cattle sale was the 100 two-year friesian bulls from Pourere Station.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay, Taupo, Canterbury, Gisborne, Waikato, Wairarapa and Rangitikei.

PRICES

Cattle — heifers: Toronui Station, Waikoau, five 3yr ang, av weight, 545kg, 308c/kg, $1680/head. 2yr, Torran Station, Waikoau, 11 ang, av weight, 493kg, 324c/kg, $1600/head; Bauckham P/ship, Salisbury Rd, eight ang-here, av weight, 381kg, 301c/kg, $1150/head. Yrling, I Waldrom Waipawa, 18 ang, av weight, 319kg, 315c/kg, $1010/head; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 41 ang, av weight, 328kg, 323c/kg, $1060/head; Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, 31 ang and ang-here, av weight, 306kg, 339c/kg, $1040/head; B Farquharson, Glengarry, 30 here-fries, av weight, 389kg, 304c/kg,$1185/head; 28 here-fries, av weight, 369kg, 307c/kg, $1135/head; M Bishop, Te Aute, 11 here-fries, av weight, 333kg, 299c/kg, $12000/head; Summit Farm, Ongaonga, 14 ang-here, av weight, 321kg, 336c/kg, $1080/head; 12 charo-cross, av weight, 325kg, 339c/kg, $1105/head; 10 ang and ang-here, av weight, 291c/kg, 334c/kg, $975/head; 10 charo-cross, av weight, 295kg 355c/kg, $1050/head; P Meredith, Ongaonga, 10 here-fries, av weight, 301kg, 314c/kg, $945/head; B and B Martin P/ship Clive, five here-fries, av weight, 388kg, 283c/kg, $1100/head; O Stanley, Clifton, five fries, av weight, 312kg, 192c/kg, $600/head; Torran Station, Waikoau, 22 ang, av weight, 303kg, 347c/kg, $1052/head.

Steers: 2yr, Lifestyle Services, Ru Collin Rd, 15 ang, av weight, 565kg, 328c/kg, $1855/head; Torewoodlea, Raukawa Rd, 26 ang, av weight, 508kg, 326c/kg, $1660/head; Tressider Punanga, Kereru, 30 ang, av weight, 497kg, 335c/kg, $1665/head; 13 ang, av weight, 482kg, 322c/kg, $1555/head; Black Stag Station, Tutira, 14 ang, av weight, 583kg, 315c/kg, $1840/head; T Edwards, Waipawa, 12 here-fries, av weight, 474kg 310c/kg, $1470/head; Brenham Ltd, Havelock north, eight fries, av weight, 498kg, 271c/kg, $1350/head; A and M Fencing, Darky's Spur, nine fries-cross, av weight, 495kg, 270c/kg, $1340/head; seven dairy-cross, av weight, 460kg, 270c/kg $1245/head; J Fisher, Hedgeley Rd, five here-cross, av weight, 523kg, 317c/kg, $1660/head; A Walsh Farming, Dartmoor, 10 here-fries, av weight, 417kg, 287c/kg, $1200/head; seven ang-cross, av weight, 433kg, 296c/kg, $1285/head; C Atkins, Crownthorpe, five here-fries, av weight, 477kg, 301c/kg, $1440/head; W Hamlin, Mangatarata, five crossbred, av weight, 475kg, 315c/kg, $1500/head. Yrling, Okawa/Ngamahanga, Okawa, 32 sth dev, av weight, 474kg, 346c/kg, $1645/head; 32 sth dev, av weight, 436kg, 357c/kg, $1560/head; Longview P/ship, Patoka, 28 ang, av weight, 433kg, 344c/kg, $1490/head; Marotane Farm, Mangatarata, 27 ang, av weight, 440kg, 341c/kg, $1505/head; 17 ang, av weight, 502kg, 318c/kg, $1600/head; W4 Farming, Maraekakaho, 34 ang, av weight, 329kg, 340c/kg, $1120/head; 22 ang, av weight, 343kg, 343c/kg, $1180/head; six sth dev, av weight, 355kg, 335c/kg, $1195/head; Glendoone Farm, Crownthorpe, 35 ang, av weight, 405kg, 338c/kg, $1375/head; 14 charo-cross, av weight, 3912kg, 336c/kg, $1320/head; 25 ang, av weight, 353kg, 344c/kg, $1215/head; 14 crossbred, av weight, 360kg, 339c/kg, $1225/head; 19 ang and ang-here, av weight, 363kg, 332c/kg, $1210/head; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 30 ang, av weight, 432kg, 334c/kg, $1445/head; Glendowie Farm, Patoka, 17 here-fries, av weight, 408kg, 311c/kg, $1270/head; Barnsdale Farm, Makaretu, 25 ang, av weight, 304kg, 379c/kg, $1155/head; C Waldrom, Waipawa, seven red ang, av weight, 360kg, 320c/kg, $1155/head; I Jeffrey, Kyle Rd, 13 crossbred, av weight, 307kg, 297c/kg, $915/head; Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, five ang, av weight, 305kg, 360c/kg, $1100/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Pourere Station, Pourere, 33 fries, av weight, 540kg, 326c/kg, $1760/head; 22 fries, av weight, 548kg, 324c/kg, $1780/head; 19 fries, av weight, 536kg, 323c/kg, $1735/head; 26 fries, av weight, 534kg, 322c/kg, $1725/head; East Family Trust, Kahuranaki, 18 fries, av weight, 465kg, 322c/kg, $1500/head; Est AW Parsons, Wallingford, 25 ang, av weight, 412kg, 355c/kg, $1465/head; B McLaughlin, Paget Rd, 11 dairy-cross, av weight, 503kg, 316c/kg, $1590/head. Yrling, Petomics Trust, Otane, 30 fries, av weight, 371kg, 295c/kg, $1095/head; 34 fries, av weight, 346kg, 303c/kg, $1050/head; S and P Baker, Omakere, 12 here-fries, av weight, 289kg, 332c/kg, $960/head; Wairunga Dairies, Maraetotara, 22 fries, av weight, 369kg, 296c/kg, $1095/head; 14 fries, av weight, 333kg, 315c/kg, $1015/head; J Askew, Glengarry, nine fries, av weight, 381kg, 292c/kg, $1115/head; Kairongoa, Elsthorpe, six fries-cross, av weight, 288kg, 225c/kg, $650/head; six ang, av weight, 294kg, 241c/kg, $710/head;.

Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: Tully Family Trust, Waipukurau, five dorper, six lambs, $115 all counted.

Ewes: I Blair, Kotemaori , 50 4th/6th b/f, $149.50; P and L Alexander, Puketapu, 10 2th m/s, $143.

Lambs: Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 350 c/o, $130.50; 199 c/o, $121; Kaiwaka vendor, 111 ram, $125; 219 ram, $97; 52 ram, $65; Te Au Station, Mahia, 155 c/o, $102; 104 c/o, $95.50; 143 ewe, $99; 99 ewe, $101; C and J Lee, Waipunga, 152 c/o, $128; Pinoaks, Porangahau, 336 ram, $104; Tyrone Farm, Blackburn Ridge, 158 ram, $118.50; 74 ram, $128.50; 193 ram, $110; 101 ram, $98.50; 67 ram, $81; Punwai Farm, Ashley Clinton, 188 m/s b/f, $100.50; 200 m/s b/f, $91; 20 m/s b/f, $65; Petomics Trust, Otane, 82 m/s b/f, $111; 30 m/s b/f, $101; C and D Dooney, Omakere, 115 c/o, $113; Waiwhare Pastoral, Waiwhare, 94 m/s, b/f, $115.50; Natusch P/ship, Maraekakaho, 195 ram, $102.50; 105 ram, $100; C Bogard Trust, Maraekakaho, 31 m/s $142; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 52 c/o, $118; 41 m/s b/f, $120; Glenlyon Trust, Highway 50; 45 m/s b/f, $125; I Blair, Kotemaori, 22 m/s b/f, $126; S Chamberlin, Te Awanga, 26 m/s, $119.

Prime sale

Sheep prices eased all round in line with schedule drops at Monday's sale.

Lighter shorn ewes bucked the trend as they were bought to clean up feed and put on weight. A lack of processing space is being blamed for the falls.

There was only a small number of about 100 lambs offered and the best of them sold well.

Advertisement

The cattle offering of 120 head, mostly cows and heifers, continued to sell on a strong market.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: (Fries, ang) Av weight, 443kg to 660kg, 215c/kg to 276c/kg, $952/head to $1800/head.

Heifers: (Here-fries, ang, here, ang-here) Av weight, 493kg to 606kg, 291c/kg to 315c/kg, $1478/head to $1826/head.

Oxen: (Ang, here-fries) Av weight, 570kg, 693kg, 298c/kg, 329c/kg, $16898/head, $2280/head.

Bulls: (Ang, simm) Av weight, 632kg, 705kg, 330c/kg, 331c/kg, $2093/head, $2326/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, good, $173 to $190.50; med, $158.50 to $170; light, $120.50 to $158.50. Woolly, med, $149.50 to $157.50. Slipe, good, $176.50; med, $147.50 to $166.50; light, $92 to $139.

Lambs: Hoggets, l/t, male, $171; spring, m/s, $112 to $195; b/f, $123 to $176; ram, $115.