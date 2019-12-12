

Budding farm workers will no longer have to leave Northland for training.

The Whangārei Agricultural and Pastoral Society has set up a Farm Internship Programme for up to a dozen young people to live on farms while they gain their qualifications toward the New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture.

Society executive member and farm intern steering committee member Sam Moscrip says the new programme is an exciting opportunity for young people who are considering careers in the dairy and sheep and beef industries.

The farm internship programme is a two-year, full-time course where trainees will work four days on farm and attending training courses on one day a week at Barge Showground Events Centre in Whangārei and other venues.

Candidates should ideally be between 18 and 24, and need to have a restricted driving licence, have completed a minimum of NCEA Level 2 and be a New Zealand resident.

They will also need a minimum level 1 and be working towards level 2 or higher in the NZ Certificate of Agriculture.

"We've put in a lot of effort to find a cluster of farmers who are quality operators and who will provide extra time for training. This is not about cheap labour. The farmers have all been vetted and we've made sure the accommodation provided is good quality as well,'' he said.

Moscrip says the internship will fill a gap in on-the-job training and the emphasis has been on providing quality training and good pastoral care.

Moscrip is contract milking on the family's 160ha dairy farm at Hukerenui.

Still in his early 20s, Moscrip has already proved to be successful in his field and was named as the Northland Dairy Manager of the Year last year.

He went to Kamo High School before completing a Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture) at Lincoln University and he was awarded a Dairy NZ Scholarship in his final year.

He is one of the youngest Dairy Environment Leaders meeting regularly in Wellington and is passionate about farming.

The society has employed a programme organiser, Malcolm Fuller, who has experience in on farm training programmes.

Board and lodging costs on the farms will be kept low and interns can apply for Study Link funding. All of the farms chosen are within two hours of Whangārei.

The intern will be part of the farmer's household and share in daily activities.

"For young people, this will probably be the first time living away from home so we have put a big emphasis on pastoral care. We'll be checking up regularly on how things are going with the farmer and intern.''

A foundation course at the start will include the basics of health and safety, first aid, chemical use, tractor and motorbike skills, chainsaw use, livestock handling and fencing.

"We decided it would be best to have centralised training so they all learn the best practice from the same quality tutors. The idea is that they will be able to take these skills and apply them straight away on the farm.''

The course will also include cooking classes, health and wellbeing and other life skills.

"Farming is a physical lifestyle with some long hours so it's really important that the interns learn to get the right amount of sleep and connect with others to ensure they grows as farmers and keep a good work-life balance.

"Young people leaving the industry due to being burnt out is a problem we want to address right from the start.''

At least four people have already signed up and, while the programme is aimed at Northlanders, two have applied from outside the region.

Moscrip says the internship will follow the school year from med-February to December and they won't be expected to work on weekends or through holidays.

"When they are finished the programme they will be work-ready and life-ready,'' Moscrip said.

Applicants can contact the Whangārei A and P Society for more information.