And that means the rural constituency - unlike many underrepresented groups which deserve a voice - is in the unique and privileged position of having a dedicated board, established in law, with powers delegated to it by the council, to advocate for it at local level.
Far from being token representation, it has influence and it has got things done.
The board's rural camera scheme is award winning.
It has been instrumental in advocating for rural broadband.
It has a budget.
Its chair has a seat (but not voting rights) at the council table which always adds a strong rural voice to debate.
It is listened to.
There are a heap of council issues which impact the rural community - climate change, roading, economic development - and its voters want a voice.