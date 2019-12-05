

Staunch Hawke's Bay raw milk supporters are vowing to fight the Ministry for Primary Industries' search warrants of what it says are "non-compliant" suppliers.

Lindsay Farm in Waipukurau, one of New Zealand's largest raw milk producers and suppliers, was raided by MPI this week and told to halt raw milk production immediately.

The farm, which has declined to talk to Hawke's Bay Today while seeking legal advice, was one of several suppliers across New Zealand visited by MPI compliance staff with search warrants this week.

Raw milk supplied by Lindsay Farm. Photo / Lindsay Farm

MPI said it had executed the search warrants on what it said were unregistered and "non-compliant" suppliers, following a year-long operation.

A MPI spokeswoman said milk already supplied by the likes of Lindsay Farm to collection points would be destroyed.

Hawke's Bay's Louise Phillips said she had known Lindsay Farm's owners the Ashtons for nearly 20 years.

"I have been getting raw milk from them since my kids were in primary school, they are now in their 20s. I have never had issues.

"The Government is making it harder for people to make a choice, it's taking away their right to choose."

Phillips said she was intending to set up a Givealittle page to help the Ashtons in a legal fight against MPI.

From left Paul Ashton, Mike Ashton and Bryan Donovan of raw milk business, Lindsay Farm Dairy, Waipukurau. Photo / File

From March 1, 2016, regulations were introduced requiring registered farmers to sell raw milk directly from the farm gate or by home delivery.

Collection points were no longer allowed.

Customers buying raw milk were asked to supply their contact details, so they could be reached if a batch of milk failed hygiene or pathogen testing.

"I used to be able to get it directly from the farm gate because I live close by, but for people who want to buy raw milk, the choice is no longer available", Phillips said.

"I collected mine yesterday from Waipawa."

Lindsay Farm, a Central Hawke's Bay business is a 100ha family-owned and operated farm.

It has been run organically for more than 13 years and has been producing raw milk for more than nine years.

Owner of Cornucopia Organics in Hastings, Kaye Keats is an occasional raw milk consumer.

Her shop, co-owned with husband Alan, was a collection point for Lindsay Farm's raw milk.

She said MPI had gone into their shop on Wednesday and seized all the raw milk, with the purpose of disposing it.

"They didn't give any warning. I was actually out getting paper bags at the time when they arrived.

"We had five or six crates of raw milk, each bottle is a two-litre bottle and each crate takes about eight bottles.

"I told MPI they didn't have any right to take it because it belongs to customers because they have paid for it.

"It's prepaid, totally prepaid. We are just a collection point. No money changes hands.

"They [MPI] feel the supplier of raw milk was operating illegally."

Kaye Keats, owner of Cornucopia Organics is a staunch raw milk supporter. Photo / File.

Keats said MPI staff were "quite efficient, not rude, but disruptive to business".

"We support consumption of raw milk, but I can agree with MPI that not all raw milk is safe."

Keats said they had been a collection point for Lindsay Farm's raw milk for at least five years.

"Yesterday Paul Ashton had been in touch with us apologising for MPI coming in. It's their business, they have cows which need to be milked," Keats said.