Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Michael Every in Bangkok, where he delivered a rather dismal future for the global economy.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the polls, cannabis, cancer and the Dairy Environment Leaders Forum.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Asia Pacific Strategist says world markets are heading for a rocky 2020 and we ask if he's being overly alarmist?



Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's principal weather scientist comments on the possibility of a continuing dry for the north and east of the country, while the west stays wet and wild.

Tracy Brown:

The Chairwoman of the Dairy Environment Leaders Forum (and newly elected Dairy NZ director) says farmers need to lift their game, adapt to shifting public expectations and show what can be done to make dairy farm practices more sustainable.

Craig Wiggins:

We head to the FAR Conference in Canterbury where 'Wiggy' is doing God's work for men's health.