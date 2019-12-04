Town met country over the weekend, when more than 9000 adults streamed through the gates to the 110th Stratford A&P Show.

Show secretary Vicki Jagersma says the number 9000 doesn't include children, and with children under the age of 14 receiving free entry to the show, thanks to sponsorship from the TSB Community Trust, there were plenty of them at the show.

With cattle back at the show this year it attracted people from near and far.

Agricultural shows around the country cancelled the cattle classes in 2018 to avoid the risk of spreading Mycoplasma bovis, and the Waverley and Egmont A&P Shows kept cattle away this year as well.

The Stratford show reintroduced the cattle categories for 2019, operating under tight biosecurity precautions recommended by the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Dairy farmer Paddy White said he had travelled from Whanganui for the show and was pleased to see cattle back in the show rings.

"I understand why we couldn't have them last year, but really, it's the only reason we come to the shows, just to have a look, see what's there. So I didn't bother with the other shows this year."

Rachael Giddy (11) with Poppy the Friesian calf had a successful day in the calf section at the A&P Show on Sunday.

Not everyone came just for the animals, the Ram family from New Plymouth were also enjoying the fairground rides at the show.

Aanvi Ram (10) and her sister Aanshi (5) were having plenty of fun on the giant slide with Aanshi saying it was her favourite activity at the show. Big sister Aanvi thought the dragon rollercoaster was even more fun, while Dad Avinesh said the whole show was good to visit.

Paul Vanner, president of the Stratford A&P Association, says he is pleased with how the whole show went.

"I think it has a nice relaxed atmosphere which people enjoy. The team has done a really great job, we have great people on the committee working really hard behind the scenes and I am really proud of all they have done to make it such a special show."