A stall at the A&P show gave people the chance to learn about greyhounds.

The stall, run by representatives of Greyhounds as Pets had greyhounds for people to meet and take for a walk.

Lead Kennel Manager for Levin, Christina Whittle says the charity was established to find loving homes for retired greyhounds.

Lead Kennel Manager for Levin, Christina Whittle and Local events co-ordinator for Taranaki, Dave Froom with some of the greyhounds available for adoption.

"Greyhounds usually retire from racing at three or four years of age. They can live from 12-15 years so they still have a lot left to give their new family."

Christina says greyhounds are perfect family pets.

"They're super laid-back, cuddly, don't shed, don't smell, have low energy and are great with other dogs.

"Greyhounds just need a daily walk, somewhere soft to sleep and lots of love."

Local events co-ordinator for Taranaki, David Froom says each dog is carefully assessed before being matched with their new home.

"The dogs are assessed on their energy levels, what they're like around children and other animals and what lifestyle they're suited to."

David says he loves greyhounds.

"They're perfect for every lifestyle."