This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Manawatu farmer Mat Hocken who won the Emerging Leader award at the Rabobank Trans-Tasman Leadership Awards.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on the report from the Winter Grazing Taskforce saying he does not intend to ban grazing cattle on fodder crops in the likes of Southland but farmers need to lift their winter grazing act.

John Brakenridge:

The chief executive of The New Zealand Merino Company explains the background to one of the biggest wool partnerships in New Zealand history, estimated to be worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars over the next five years for fine wool growers.

Jules Benton:

The Dairy Women's Network CEO discusses the third visual story telling project in the Our People. Their Stories. series and it features a farm in the middle of Auckland educating Mount Albert Grammar students about farming.

Tom Martin:

Farmer Tom, our UK correspondent, on Waitrose red-carding New Zealand lamb, his live Winter Walk on Facebook and missing out on Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party at the Palace.

Mat Hocken:

We catch up with the winner of the Emerging Leader Award at the 2019 transtasman Rabobank Leadership Awards, a dynamic Manawatu dairy farmer with his finger in several business pies.

Shane Jones:

We find the Prince of the Provinces in Southland where he's playing Santa to ten engineering firms as the money flows freely from the PGF fund.