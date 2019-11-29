Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Mat Hocken, the Manawatu dairy farmer who won the Emerging Leader Award at Rabobank's Leadership Awards last night.

Mat Hocken:

We kick off the show the winner of the Emerging Leader Award at the 2019 Trans-Tasman Rabobank Leadership Awards, a dynamic Manawatu dairy farmer with his finger in several business pies.

Steve Carden:

We catch up with the chief executive of Pāmu, the man responsible for running New Zealand's biggest farming operation.

Jeremy Rookes:

Is an outspoken central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer who is none too pleased with the government's proposed fresh water reforms.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster gives us an update for the weekend.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at a market, that is going nowhere in a hurry. He also warns farmers to be aware of the contamination that is discounting their clip.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent comments on New Zealand First's inner turmoil, the Labour Party annual conference and a 17-year-old candidate in Palmerston North.