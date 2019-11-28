She figured highly at Te Awamutu Group Day hosted at Korakonui School, then Alyssa White took her lamb Pepsi to the 2019 Waikato Show, winning Champion Early Rearing.

The duo also attended the Matamata A&P Show last month, winning the Supreme Champion Lamb award, after picking up Champion Most Obvious Pet and Champion Rearing.

Alyssa has been raising animals every year for agricultural days since she was 5 years old and this was her final year. Over these years she has raised lambs, kid goats and calves and says she has also met some amazing people who volunteer to judge at school and regional agricultural days.

Te Awamutu Boys & Girls/Eastern Zone Combined Group Day

Lambs, Most Obvious Pet, Junior: Riley Dimery (Te Awamutu Primary), 1; Vamm Ellis (Korakonui), 2; Sadie-Jane Hollinshead (Pokuru), 3; Nicolaas van Hout (KOR), 4; Ruby van Hout (KOR), 5. Intermediate: Layla van Hout (KOR), 1; Wyatt Waugh (KOR), 2; Summer Holwill (POK), 3; Kyla Ramsey (KOR), 4; Elise Hollinshead (POK), 5.Senior: Ethan Matthews (Te Awamutu Intermediate), 1; Alyssa White (TAI), 2; Myah Waugh (KOR), 3; Ashlee Rogers (TAI), 4; Jaymie Parker (TAI), 5.

Champion: Ethan Matthews; Reserve: Riley Dimery.

Leading, Junior: Cole Phillips (KOR), 1; Ruby van Hout (KOR), 2; Payton Matthews (KOR), 3; Noah Awburn (POK), 4; Nicolaas van Hout (KOR), 5. Intermediate: Greer Phillips (KOR), 1; Casey Lee Baker (TAI), Tayla Neilsen (TAI), 3; Ella Mandeno (KOR), 4; Summer Halwill (POK), 5. Senior: Alyssa White (TAI), 1; Scarlett Smith (TAI), 2; Penelope Rice (TAI), 3; Ethan Matthews (TAI), 4; Jaymie Parker (TAI), 5.

Champion: Cole Phillips; Reserve: Alyssa White.

Group of 3: Kyla Ramsey, Wyatt Waugh, Myah Waugh (KOR), 1; Steph Ryan, Ben Ryan, Sam Ryan (KOR), 2; Tayla Neilsen, Casey-Lee Baker, Ashley Rogers (TAI), 3; Alyssa White, Scarlett Smith, Jaymie Parker (TAI), 4; Sadie-Jane Hollinshead, Elise Hollinshead, Eleanor Bate (POK), 5.

Team of 3: The Ryan family of Kōrakonui, from left: Samantha, Stephanie and Benjamin.

Rearing, Early, Junior: Noah Awburn (POK), 1; Elanor Bate (POK), 2. Intermediate: Casey-Lee Baker (TAI), 1; Tayla Neilsen (TAI), 2; Summer Holwill (POK), 3; Wyatt Waugh (KOR), 4. Senior: Alyssa White (TAI), 1; Jaymie Parker (TAI), 2; Myah Waugh (KOR) , 3.

Champion: Alyssa White; Reserve: Casey-Lee Baker.

Rearing, Late, Junior: Sadie-Jane Hollinshead (POK), 1; Vamm Ellis (KOR), 2; Payton Matthews (POK), 3; Nicolaas van Hout (KOR), 4; Cole Phillips (KOR), 5. Intermediate: Elise Hollinshead (POK), 1; Greer Phillips (KOR), 2; Ella Mandeno (KOR), 3; Layla van Hout (KOR), 4; Kyla Ramsey (KOR) , 5. Senior: Scarlett Smith (TAI), 1; Penelope Rice ST PATS, 2; Ethan Matthews (TAI), 3; Ashlee Rogers (TAI), 4.

Champion: Scarlett Smith; Reserve: Sadie-Jane Hollinshead.

Goats, Most Obvious Pet, Junior: Owen Gower (KOR), 1; Monica Wright (POK), 2; Tom Stacey (KOR), 3; Mitchell Pevreal (KOR), 4; Libby Killilea (TAP), 5. Senior: Kaelyn Strawbridge (St Patrick's School), 1; Emmalee Pevreal (KOR), 2; Sophie Strawbridge (StP), 3; Blake Gower (KOR), 4; Natalee Gower (KOR), 5.

Champion: Kaelyn Strawbridge; Reserve: Owen Gower.

Obstacle Course, Junior: Sam Ryan (KOR), 1; Mitchell Pevreal (KOR), 2; Tom Stacey (KOR), 3; Monica Wright (POK), 4; Libby Killilea (TAP), 5. Senior: Steph Ryan (KOR), 1; Aleesha Revreal (KOR), 2; Ben Ryan (KOR), 3; Blake Gower (KOR), 4; Kaelyn Strawbridge (StP), 5.

Champion: Steph Ryan; Reserve: Aleesha Pevreal.

Rearing, Early, Junior: Sam Ryan (KOR), 1; Owen Gower (KOR), 2; Tom Stacey (KOR), 3. Senior: Blake Gower (KOR), 1; Natalee Gower (KOR), 2; Steph Ryan (KOR), 3; Ben Ryan (KOR), 4. Late, Junior: Libby Killilea (TAP), 1; Monica Wright (POK), 2; Mitchell Pevreal (KOR), 3. Senior: Aleesha Pevreal (KOR), 1; Kaelyn Strawbridge (StP), 2; Emmalee Pevreal (KOR), 3; Sophie Strawbridge (StP), 4.

Champion, Early: Blake Gower; Reserve: Natalee Gower.

Champion, Late: Aleesha Pevreal, Reserve: Kaelyn Strawbridge.

Calves, Leading, Sub-Junior: Bayley Dudson (Puahue), 1; Jayla Ropiha (KOR), 2; Shane Honeyfield (KOR), 3; Brennan Huggett (PUA), 4; Paige Fitzgerald (KOR), 5. Junior: Lucy Fitzgerald (KOR), 1; Jayden Killilea (TAP), 2; Taylor Huggett (PUA), 3; Rebecca Turner (PUA), 4; William Tate-North (PUA), 5. Intermediate: Crystal Fitzgerald (KOR), 1; Lachy Dudson (PUA), 2; Sienna Ropiha (KOR), 3; Stella Fisher (KOR), 4; Caitlyn Turner (PUA), 5. Senior: Nathan Honeyfield (KOR), 1; Maitland Bevan (KOR), 2; Chloe Chipperfield (PUA), 3; Benjamin Turner (TAI), 4.

Champion: Bayley Dudson; Reserve: Jayla Rophia.

Rearing, Sub-Junior: Bayley Dudson (PUA), 1; Jayla Ropiha (KOR), 2; Brennan Huggett (PUA), 3; Shane Honeyfield (KOR), 4; Paige Fitzgerald (KOR), 5. Junior: Gemma Honeyfield (KOR), 1; Lucy Fitzgerald (KOR), 2; Taylor Huggett (PUA), 3; Rebecca Turner (PUA), 4; William Tate-North (PUA), 5. Intermediate: Eden Honeyfield (KOR), 1; Lachy Dudson (PUA), 2; Crystal Fitzgerald (KOR), 3; Sienna Ropiha (KOR), 4; Mikayla Fisher (KOR), 5. Senior: Benjamin Turner (TAI), 1; Nathan Honeyfield (KOR), 2; Chloe Chipperfield (PUA), 3; Maitland Bevan (KOR), 4.

Champion: Bayley Dudson; Reserve: Eden Honeyfield.

Dairy Type, Early Light: Bayley Dudson (PUA), 1; Lachy Dudson (PUA), 2; Caitlyn Turner (PUA), 3; Rebecca Turner (PUA), 4; Benjamin Turner (TAI), 5. Late: Brennan Huggett (PUA), 1; Taylor Huggett (PUA), 2; Stella Fisher (KOR), 3; Shane Honeyfield (KOR), 4; Chloe Chipperfield (PUA), 5. Heavy: Eden Honeyfield (KOR), 1; Mikayla Fisher (KOR), 2; Hunter McGillivray (KOR), 3; Gemma Honeyfield (KOR), 4; Charlie Storey (PUA), 5.

Champion: Bayley Dudson; reserve: Lachy Dudson.

Beef Type: Nathan Honeyfield (KOR), 1; Crystal Fitzgerald (KOR), 2; William Tate-North (PUA), 3; Riley Milne (TAP), 4; Sienna Ropiha (KOR), 5.

Champion: Nathan Honeyfield; Reserve: Crystal Fitzgerald.

Team of 3 Shield Challenge: Korakonui School — Sienna Rophia, Shane Honeyfield, Jayla Ropiha.

Te Awamutu Intermediate Year 8 student Alyssa White with her prize pet lamb Pepsi.



