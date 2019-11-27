Rising temperatures and a lack of rain meant a reality check for store lamb vendors at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

Although the quality of the lambs was as good as any other week prices were back $10 or $12 a head, which agents put down to concerns about feed as the rain stays away.

However, the story was different in the cattle sale with the best animals in the yarding of about 1300 head continuing to bring good money.

PRICES

Cattle — cows, calves at foot: Hautope Land Co, Omakere, four ang, four calves, av weight, 552kg, 280c/kg, $1550/head; A and H Hallgarth, Salisbury Rd, six simm-cross heifers, six calves, av weight, 412kg, 331c/kg, $1370/head; Torran Station, Raukawa, three ang heifers, three calves, av weight,748kg, 229c/kg, $1720/head.

Steers: 3yr, Moeangiangi Station, Waikare, 19 ang, av weight, 512kg, 332c/kg, $1775/head; 17 ang, av weight, 572kg, 335c/kg, $1920/head; Knowles and Lusk, Mackenzie Rd, five crossbred, av weight 361kg, 238c/kg, $860/head; 10 crossbred, av weight, 430kg, 281c/kg, 41210/head. 2yr, M Stevenson, Tukituki,28 ang and ang-here, av weight, 579kg, 336c/kg, $1950/head; 20 ang, av weight, 510kg, 337c/kg, $1725/head; Bradfield Farm, Whakapirau, 42 ang, av weight, 499kg, 340c/kg, $1700/head; 21 ang, av weight, 507kg, 335c/kg, $1700/head; Bell Family Trust, Matapiro, 22 ang, av weight, 542kg, 336c/kg, $1825/head; 11 ang, av weight, 526kg, 336c/kg, $1775/head; 13 charo, av weight, 543kg, 331c/kg, $1800/head; Glendoone Farm, Crownthorpe, 41 ang, av weight, 548kg, 334c/kg; $1835/head; C Edwards, Maraekakaho, 11 ang-cross, av weight, 526kg, 323c/kg. $1705/head; Waipapa Station, Taupo, 23 sth dev, av weight, 485kg, 333c/kg, $1620/head; 21 ang, av weight, 488kg, 331c/kg, $1620/head; C Stiven, Raukawa, 18 here-fries, av weight, 564kg, 304c/kg, $1720/head; 12 here-fries, av weight, 511kg, 307c/kg, $1572/head; R and J Aireys P/ship, Puketitiri, 18 here-fries, av weight, 520kg, 309c/kg, $1610/head; Lifestyle Services, Ru Collin Rd, 10 ang, av weight, 590kg, 333c/kg, $1970/head; Sentry Hill Farm, Takapau, seven here-fries, av weight, 435kg, 294c/kg, $1280/head; J and A McConville, Sherenden, five ang, five ang, av weight, 479kg, 329c/kg $1580/head. Yrling, Sun Valley P/ship, Puketapu, 29 charo-cross, av weight, 411kg, 371c/kg, $1527/head; 20 charo-cross, av weight, 354kg, 384c/kg, $1355/head; D and J Yule, Dartmoor, 18 ang and ang-here, av weight, 427kg, 361c/kg, $1545/head; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 15 ang, av eight, 286kg, 364c/kg, $1040/head; five ang, av weight, 233kg, 386c/kg $900/head; Williams Hill, Puketitiri, 16 charo-cross, av weight, 404kg, 378c/kg, $1530/head; 14 ang, av weight, 419kg, 369c/kg, $1550/head; Mount Erin Station, Middle Rd, 11 ang, av weight, 316kg, 319c/kg, $1010/head; Naumai Farm Trust, Tutira, 16 ang and ang-here, av weight, 323kg, 334c/kg, $1080/head; 24 the same, av weight, 373kg, 340c/kg, $1270/head; eight crossbred, av weight, 288kg, 277c/kg, $800/head; R Paine, Raukawa, 13 here-fries, av weight, 350kg, 348c/kg, $1220/head; Barnsdale Farm, Makaretu, eight here-fries, av weight, 291kg, 353c/kg, $950/head; Kerry Downs, Te Pohue, seven ang and ang-here, av weight, 287kg, 382c/kg, $1100/head; M Kupa, Awahuri Rd, 11 fries-cross, av weight, 263kg, 250c/kg, $660/head; nine fries-cross, av weight, 258kg, 185c/kg, $480/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Pourere Station, Pourere, 21 fries, av weight, 528kg, 336c/kg, $1775/head; East Family Trust, Kahuranaki, 20 fries, av weight, 461kg, 331c/kg, $1530/head; Appleacre Holdings, Puketapu, seven fries, av weight, 303kg, 292c/kg, $885/head. Yrling, Providence Farming, Sherenden, 14 here, av weight, 388kg, 410c/kg, $1560/head; R and P Taylor, Crownthorpe, 12 simm-cross, av weight, 307kg, 342c/kg, $1050/head; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, eight ang, av weight, 323kg, 249c/kg, $805/head; 24 ang, av weight, 256kg, 346c/kg, $890/head; Jose Farm Trust, Maraekakaho, nine ang-cross, av weight, 360kg, 265c/kg, 265c/kg, $955/head.

Heifers: 2yr, R Thomson, Crownthorpe, 19 ang-here, av weight, 427kg, 302c/kg, $1290/head; Awakeri Farm, Crownthorpe, 20 ang, av weight, 354kg, 292c/kg, $1035/head; Sentry Hill Farm, Takapau, 18 here-fries, av weight, 413kg, 284c/kg, $1175/head; 10 here-fries, av weight, 371kg, 271c/kg, $010/head. Yrling, Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 40 ang, av weight, 326kg, 322c/kg, $1050/head; D and J Yule, Dartmoor, 18 ang-here, av weight, 390kg, 331c/kg, $1295/head; Glendoone Farm, Crownthorpe, 27 ang, av weight, 393kg, 320c/kg, $1260/head; 13 shthrn-cross, av weight, 390kg, 321c/kg, $1255/head; 12 shthrn-cross, av weight, 355kg, 321c/kg, $1140/head; Tara Grazing Co, Takapau, 21 ang, av eight, 335kg, 331c/kg, $1110/head; Ruru Cottage Farm, Kahuranaki, 10 here-fries, av weight, 338kg, 309c/kg, $1045/head; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 15 ang, av weight, 240kg, 335c/kg, $805/head; 20 ang, av weight, 209kg, 329c/kg, $690/head.

Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: B Linn, Napier, four ewes, five lambs, $102 all counted; Oban Station Valley Rd, 32 hgts, 36 lambs, $70; McLeod P/ship, Springhill, 41 ewes, 67 lambs, $120.50; Raukawa P/ship, 57 ewes, $157.

Lambs: B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 90 ewe, l/t, $157.50. Spring, Carlyon Station, Farm Rd, 214 m/s b/f, $113; 167 c/o, $117.50; 173 c/o, $95.50; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 341 c/o, $126; 1265 c/o, $118.50; Waikareao Station, Wanstead, 412 c/o, $115.50; 319 c/o, $105; 17 ewe b/f, $113; Kaiwaka Hawke's Bay Ltd, Kaiwaka, 203 c/o, $107; 44 c/o, $98; Ouepoto Station, Omakere, 215 c/o, $116.50; 315 c/o, $111.50; 336 c/o, $104.50; Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 61 weth, $130; 93 weth, $103; 25 weth, $98.50; K2K, Tikokino, 73 ram, $112; Mogford Farming, Waimarama, 59 m/s, $100; 36 m/s, $90; M Johnson, Haumoana, 41 m/s b/f, $161; Waiwhenua Farm, Wairoa, 100 ram, $96.50; 69 ram, $78; Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, 50 m/s, $159; 29 m/s, $105; Tamahapu Farm, Tikokino, 41 male, $81.50; 32 ewe, $73; Kiwisque, Eskdale, 26 m/s, $122; Castleburn Trust, Burnside Rd, 22 m/s, $1126.

PRIME SALE

Prices remained strong despite big yardings in all classes at Monday's sale.

There were about 160, mostly female, cattle on offer and the best of them sold particularly well.

The best of the yarding of more than 5000 ewes made up to $239 but lesser-quality pens were harder to sell.

Spring lambs predominated in the lamb yarding of about 350 head and prices were up on the last few weeks.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: (Ang, ang-here, dairy-cross) Av weight, 560kg to 786kg, 254c/kg to 278.5c/kg, $1422/head to $2186/head.

Heifers: (Ang, fries, fries,-cross, here-fries, here, dairy-cross) Av weight, 285kg to 593kg, 250c/kg to 320.5c/kg, $712/head to $1874/head.

Oxen: (Ang, fries, here-fries) Av weight, 578kg to 727kg, 299c/kg to 337c/kg, $1759/head to $2342/head.



Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good,$179.50, $201; med, $145 to $154; light, $117 to $136. Slipe, heavy, $200 to $239; good, $181 to $195; med, $158.50 to $176; light, $85 to $159. Shorn, heavy, $194 to $214; good, $172, $180; med, $150 to $165; light, $124 to $146.

Lambs: Hoggets, l/t, male, $125 to $219.50; ewe, $120 to $205; m/s, $186.50. Spring, male, b/f, $185, $215; m/s, $119 to $180; b/f, $119.50 to $220.