Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay was most upset with National MP Hamish Walker and Labour MP Kieran McAnulty, as the pair refused to disagree with each other.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers offers her thoughts on the Winter Grazing Taskforce report.

John Brakenridge:

The chief executive of The New Zealand Merino Company explains the background to yesterday's announcement of one of the biggest wool partnerships in New Zealand history, estimated to be worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars over the next five years for fine wool growers.

Tom Martin:

Farmer Tom, our UK correspondent, on Waitrose red-carding New Zealand lamb, his live Winter Walk on Facebook and missing out on Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party at the Palace.

Kieran McAnulty and Hamish Walker:

Today's panel features two young rural MPs from differing parties and differing islands. They talk calves and kids born in mud and on roadsides. Plus, they both defend the Nats selection of an 18-year-old to contest the Palmerston North seat.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA's principal weather scientist if New Zealand is heading for a dry summer?

